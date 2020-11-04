ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools experienced significant turnover in Tuesday’s election with the upset in Central Position 1 of incumbent Robert “Buckie” Bookhart by newcomer Carrie Bale and the election of Kenneth Hodson in South Position 1 to the seat vacated by Tim Long.
Holly Renz retained her seat in East Position 2 with a comfortable vote total of 9,563, or 41.78%.
Bale, who expressed surprise at her victory, was able to persuade 12,978 voters, or 56%, to give her the opportunity to direct the future of the school district, which includes the selection of a permanent superintendent, the search for which is expected to be launched in January.
“I knew I was up against a very formidable opponent, so I gave it my all, as I’m sure did Mr. Bookhart,” she said. “It was really a flip of a coin, so I really didn’t know what the outcome would be.”
Bookhart said he was disappointed but not surprised by his loss, adding he already had alerted others to the possibility during his campaign.
“They thought I was nuts. I was not trying to be cautiously optimistic. I was being realistic,” he said. “When it comes to the city of Anderson, there are a whole lot of people who don’t know who I am.”
The retired teacher was the only racial minority representing the community on the ACS board. Some members of the Black community managed to derail the proposed superintendent appointment and the appointment of a white male principal at Anderson Elementary School, which has the district’s largest minority student population among the elementary schools.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, nearly half, or 46.6%, of students in the district identify as non-white.
Bookhart said he believes Bale will represent the interests of the community well.
“I’m very, very pleased. Carrie ran a straight-up campaign telling people what she wants to do. If she can get half the things done, she will be great,” he said. “I am here to support her and all the people who believe in transparency 100%.”
But don’t expect Bookhart to fade away. He said he will continue to find ways to remain involved.
“I am no longer a school board member, but I am now a community servant,” he said.
Renz, whose opponents included Andrew Jones, Kellie J. Kelley and Nicole R. Milburn, prevailed in spite of outcries from some members of the community to replace her after she defended her decision to offer the permanent position to interim Superintendent Joe Cronk.
“I feel good. It’s somewhat of a relief,” she said. “Somebody said, ‘Always run like you’re 50 points behind,' and that was the mentality that we adopted. I’m obviously honored and humbled by the support of the ACS community. However, I think the other three candidates did a really nice job.”
Hodson, a retired educator with 50 years’ experience as a vocational education teacher and counselor in ACS, said he also was surprised at his victory. He won with 10,551 votes, or 46.98% of the vote, against opponents Liddia Sanglton and Tammy Sloss.
“Needless to say, I am very surprised because I had two very dedicated folks who were running for the same office, and we had their children in school, and they’re fine folks,” he said. “After 50 years of teaching, I’m just anxious to kind of get in and kind of get my feet wet here and work toward some possible solutions to problems in the community.”
With the loss of Burkhart as the lone minority voice on the board, each of the winners said they are committed to working with all families and the Black community specifically. Bale and Hodson said Bookhart provided an important voice, and they hope he finds ways to remain connected to the school district.
Bale said she plans to get involved and listen to families and students who represent minority families to make sure they have a voice.
“I want to make sure that we can provide as many opportunities for families to express their concerns and develop leadership potential so we can start a pipeline to bring Black families and brown families into to system,” she said. “It has to start now. We can’t wait two years and say we want to run for the seats that are open.”
Hodson said though he believes Bale will be a great addition to the ACS board, he mourns Bookhart’s loss.
“Needless to say, I am heartbroken that Mr. Bookhart is not a member of the team. I felt he brought so much to our group,” he said. “To address it from here on out, I want to add him as an advisor to the team. He needs to be more than just a person to listen. He needs input, but I don’t know how you would do that.”
ACS did at one time have a diversity advisory group that reported a couple of times to the board, but it appears to have become inactive.
Renz, who because of her support of Cronk fielded many accusations of white supremacy, said she hopes as she enters a second term that the fences can be mended.
“I certainly support the Black community and their plight, and I understand from a white female perspective, which isn’t exactly the same,” she said. “I do want to be sympathetic, and hopefully, we can start to heal. It seems like there has been such a divide. I feel like we have been polarized by comments made on social media. Hopefully now we can heal and have some resolution because we need to come together.”
Renz said she hopes to be able to improve communication with “respectful, thoughtful, meaningful conversations” so the needs of the Black community can be better served.
“It’s give and take on both ends. We need to hear from that community. We have taken it on the road before and gotten little or no response,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.