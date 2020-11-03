ANDERSON — Though many people likely went to bed Tuesday night without knowing the outcome of the three contested board of trustees races for Anderson Community Schools, one thing is certain: There will be at least one change of the guard as voters elect someone new to fill Tim Long’s South Position 1 seat.
Kenneth Hodson, Liddia Sangleton and Tammy Sloss said they fully expected to not have the answers they had worked so long to receive.
With 28 of 63 precincts reporting, Hodson appeared to be in the lead, with 42.6% of the vote. Sloss at that time was a close second with 39.57%, and Sangleton came in third with 17.83%.
“With as many people as were lined up, I don’t know how they can go through the absentee ballots and everything. This is kind of an unusual election. I can’t remember this amount of people trying to vote,” Hodson said.
The trio are among nine candidates who hope to influence the direction of the school district by winning three vacant seats.
Carrie Bale, a political newcomer who previously tried to fill a seat vacated by Ben Gale in 2017, challenged Robert “Buckie” Bookhart for the Position 1 seat.
First-time candidates Andrew Jones, Kellie J. Kelley and Nicole R. Milburn hope to give incumbent Holly Renz a run for her money for the Position 2 seat.
Theirs were among 10 contested school board races in districts serving students throughout Madison County.
Hodson said he and his wife, Cathy, were out meeting voters at the polls starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“I was astounded at the people. Not one person was disgruntled. It just made our hearts warm that all these people came out knowing that their vote counted,” he said. “It’s tiring, but it’s also very satisfying knowing that the people are involved.”
Though he didn’t yet receive the answer he hoped for, Hodson said he considered the election a learning experience.
“I would be a happy winner, but I certainly would support the other folks if that’s what the people want,” he said.
Sangleton, who had participated in early voting, spent her day a little differently, avoiding the polls in favor of the functions of her juvenile probation job. However, she said she did drive by several polling sites and saw the unusually long lines.
“I am very happy that people were out voting and that there was a large turnout today,” she said. “I know all of those votes have to be counted, and they won’t be counted here tonight.”
Like Hodson, Sangleton said she was ready for change on the school board and to finally have representation for the area where she lives. Long has not participated in a single school board meeting since he last was elected.
“I’ll be excited either way whether I win or some of the other people win,” she said. “It was very clear that we were all running because we wanted to see a change on the school board.”
Like Hodson, Sloss said she spent most of the day visiting the various precincts.
“I went from the front of the line to the back of the line at each station,” she said.
