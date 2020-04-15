ANDERSON — Democrat Christina Hale has been endorsed by the union representing workers in Anderson and Madison County for the party’s 5th Congressional District nomination.
The 5th District seat is being contested in both the Republican and Democratic parties' primaries following the announcement last year that incumbent Republican Susan Brooks would not be seeking reelection.
Hale is one of five Democrats seeking the nomination, along with 2018 candidate Dee Thornton, Jennifer Christie, Andy Jacobs and Ralph Spelberg.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 692 announced its endorsement of Hale on Tuesday.
"The time is right for us to have a candidate with a heart for labor and working families across the country,” Steve Quick, president of Local 725 and International vice president, said in a press release.
AFSCME backed Hale in 2016 as part of Democrat John Gregg's ticket for governor.
“We believe she is a strong candidate and is the right choice for the 5th District,” Quick said.
Ron Richmond, AFSCME Council 692 political director, said the country needs leaders in government who understand the important role workers play in rebuilding our state’s working class.
“These workers are on the front lines of an unprecedented public health crisis, and we must ensure they have adequate funding and resources to do their jobs,” Hale said in announcing the endorsement. “I’m running for Congress because I’ve spent my career fighting for Hoosier workers and families, and I will continue doing just that when I’m elected.”
SPARTZ ANNOUNCES NRA SUPPORT
Republican state Sen. Victoria Spartz, one of 15 candidates seeking her party’s 5th Congressional District nomination, announced her endorsement by the National Rifle Association.
Spartz also announced that she is providing her campaign with a personal donation of $750,000 and has $546,000 in cash on hand.
Spartz grew up in the Ukraine and moved to the United States 20 years ago. She said she grew up under a government dictatorship and understands that the fundamental reason for the 2nd Amendment is to protect people from any potential tyranny of the government.
“I am honored to be the only candidate in the 5th District to be endorsed by the NRA,” Spartz said in a press release. “We must always remember that our Founding Fathers made this amendment the second, not the fifth or the tenth, for a reason. They knew that you would lose your first if you don’t have the second. Only the government and criminals will always have the ability to have guns.”
Other Republicans seeking the nomination are Kent Abernathy, Andrew Bales, Micah Beckwith, Carl Brizzi, Allen Davidson, Chuck Dietzen, Beth Henderson, Matt Hook, Matthew Hullinger, Kelly Mitchell, Danny Niederberger, Mark Small, Russell Stwalley and Victor Wakley.
