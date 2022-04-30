MARKLEVILLE — Though she is a native of the large city of Indianapolis, Kaele Albert wanted good schools and some acreage where her three young children can pursue 4-H projects and have the same opportunities to grow up in a pastoral environment similar to that experienced by her husband, Doug.
“We knew we wanted that for our children,” she said.
But since the couple moved to an area between Anderson and Markleville shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Albert, 30, concluded there is still room for improvement. That’s why she is running for county council.
“I decided to run because I was not really happy with what I saw going on,” she said. “I have a deep investment in this community growing and being the best it can be.”
Albert is hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Rob Steele in Tuesday’s primary. There is no Democratic opposition for the November general election at this time.
Among her concerns are what Albert perceives as a lack of transparency in county government.
“If you want to find something, you have to call nine people to find something at the courthouse,” she said.
Unlike Hancock County where she used to live, Albert said, Madison County also isn’t making the most of its most important communications tool, its website.
“It’s just really outdated and not how this county should be run if we want to bring more families and businesses to Madison County,” she said.
Albert said she’s also interested in economic development.
“There’s so much potential here,” she said. “There’s so much potential to have all the amenities want like good schools, good police and fire. It’s all here. We just need to refine for those looking in from the outside”
Though it’s her first time running for office, Albert said she has plenty of political experience, her interest starting as a teen page at the Statehouse.
“Several of my immediate family members have run for county council positions in Central Indiana countries,” she said.
Trained as a registered nurse, Albert, who works in quality improvement and data for Ascension’s corporate office, said her most important trait is her ability to listen.
Incumbent Rob Steele, 59, a senior staff engineer at Borg-Warner, is completing his first term on the council. Prior to that, he served two terms on the Lapel Town Council and two terms on Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Board of Trustees.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve thus far, and I hope my vision matches their desires,” he said.
Steele, who also was born and raised in Indianapolis, moved to Lapel in 1985.
“We moved here for a job and close proximity of family,” he said.
A self-described fiscal conservative, Steele said he was interested in moving up politically onto the county council because it serves as the financial arm of county government. Over the years in his various public roles, he added, he has written 17 budgets.
“I feel very comfortable and have a lot of experience in it,” he said. “I’m very conservative when it comes to spending money like it’s my own. Don’t live on debt. Save for a rainy day. And hopefully, we are doing what’s best for county residents.”
His priorities during that first term, Steele said, were paying down debt and giving county employees their first raise in seven years.
“I helped build on a philosophy already set by the majority of the council members and the auditor,” he said.
The biggest challenge, Steele said, is deciding which services should be provided within the constraints of a budget.
“Sometimes, not everybody gets what they want,” he said. “These have been difficult decisions. It’s easy to give a raise. I don’t envy those who did not give raises in years prior. But everyone helped manage those budgets so we had room to move forward to provide those raises.”
If he wins another term, Steele said the priority probably would be the anticipated growth of Lapel and Pendleton as population pressure from Fishers pushes residents northward.
“We foresee a lot of growth coming, so we have work to do in planning,” he said. “Pendleton and Lapel have good comprehensive plans as well as a good county comprehensive plan to manage the growth.”