ANDERSON — Local officials of the two political parties in Madison County expect the turnout in the primary election to be less than 20%.
The polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m.
With the primary moved from May 5 to June 2 because of coronavirus-related restrictions, this has been an unusual election cycle. Candidates have been restricted in campaigning door-to-door for weeks, and no large political events took place.
Since there are only 38 polling locations, the Madison County Election Board is posting signs on previous voting locations directing people to the new sites.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said precautions have been taken to protect both voters and poll workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We don’t know what to expect,” she said in terms of turnout. “There may be lines at some locations because we consolidated some precincts.”
Pratt said voters will be provided with a cotton swab to cast their ballot on the county’s touch-screen voting machines.
She said poll workers have been provided with masks and gloves and hand sanitizer will be available. Pratt said disinfectant supplies are being provided to wipe down surfaces.
Local Democrats only have contested nominations for the 5th Congressional District and the three nominations for at-large seats on the Madison County Council.
Republicans have contested races for the 5th Congressional District, the three nominations for at-large seats on the Madison County Council, two Commissioner District nominations, surveyor, coroner and Circuit Court Division 5 judge.
For the first time, the Madison County Republican Lincoln Club is endorsing candidates in the primary.
The party is endorsing incumbent County Council members Anthony Emery, Ben Gale and Pete Heuer. They are being opposed by Ryan Green, Donnie Holland, Eric Lamey and Mikeal Vaughn.
The Lincoln Club endorsed incumbent surveyor Tom Shepherd in his race for the nomination against Lee Walls.
The club also endorsed Noah Bozell in the race for coroner against Troy Abbott.
The winner will face incumbent Democrat Danielle Dunnichay-Noone in November.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Republican Party, and Ludy Watkins, chairman of the Democratic Party, both expect turnout to be less than 20%.
There are 88,615 registered voters in Madison County.
“Unfortunately, it will be low,” Willis said of the turnout. “But it won’t be as low as it would have been a month ago.
“Interest has increased in recent weeks,” he said.
Watkins said she expects the turnout to be low, in the range of 20% or less.
Four years ago, with the hotly contested presidential nomination for the Republican Party, the primary turnout was 38.3%.
The turnout in the 2012 presidential election year was 23%, and, in 2008, with the contested Democratic Party nomination for president between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the turnout was 43.4%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.