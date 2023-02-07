ANDERSON — There is a full field of candidates for both local political parties seeking the three at-large seats on the Anderson City Council.
Democrats now have a 7-2 majority.
Incumbent Rick Muir is not seeking a Democratic Party nomination for an at-large seat; incumbent Republican Jon Bell is running for the party’s mayoral nomination, leaving his 3rd District seat vacant.
Seven Democrats are seeking the three at-large nominations.
Incumbents Rebecca Crumes and Ty Bibbs are seeking re-election. Also, two previous primary candidates are running again.
Meredith “CoCo” Armstrong sought one of the nominations in 2019, finishing fifth among eight candidates. She lost a bid to be on the Anderson Township Advisory Board last November.
Robin Wagner placed sixth in 2019 and made a bid for an at-large nomination in 2015.
Tim Funk, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, is seeking one of the three at-large nominations and lost in 2019 to Republican Jennifer Culp in the 1st District.
And candidates Amber Eckert-Jones and Jahnae Erpenback are both making their first run at elective office.
There are five Republicans seeking at-large nominations for the council; two have been council candidates in the past.
In 2019, Larry Savage Jr. lost a bid for the party’s Alexandria mayoral nomination to Todd Naselroad.
Pete Bitar and Mark Turner both lost bids for an at-large berth in 2015.
They are joined by first-time candidates Tiffany Harless and Rachel Lee Landers.
Democrats also have contested primary elections for the 4th and 6th District council seats.
Incumbent Ollie H. Dixon is seeking an eighth term in the 4th District and is facing a rematch of the 2019 primary against Norman Anderson.
Dixon defeated Anderson by 100 votes in 2019 with a third candidate in the race. Lee Chamberlain received 8% of the vote.
Incumbent Joe Newman is being challenged for the 6th District nomination by local businessman Tim Perry and NAACP officer Donita Thompson.
Newman has challenged Thompson’s candidacy with the Madison County Election Board based on state law, claiming she hasn’t voted in two Democratic Party primaries.
The Election Board will hear that challenge at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Voter registration records show Thompson voted in the Democratic primary in 2022, but a poll worker error doesn’t show which party's ballot she cast in the 2016 primary.
Party officials have until July to fill vacancies on the November general election ballot.
No Democrat has filed for the party’s nomination in District 1 against incumbent Republican Jennifer Culp.
No Republican has filed in District 3 to oppose former Democratic Councilman Greg Graham or in District 4 to run against either Anderson or Dixon.
There are no Republicans currently running againstAnderson City Clerk incumbent Sheila Ashley or Anderson City Court Judge Jason Jamerson.
Friday, Feb. 3, was the deadline to file for the May 2 municipal primary.