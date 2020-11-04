ANDERSON — Victoria Spartz was declared the winner of the 5th Congressional District race Wednesday night by The Associated Press.
With most precincts in the district reporting results, Spartz had a substantial lead over Democrat Christina Hale. The Republican had garnered 57% of the vote, compared to just 39% for Hale. Libertarian Ken Tucker drew the remaining 4% of the vote.
Incumbent Republican Susan Brooks did not seek re-election for the 5th District seat, and the national Democratic Party targeted the district for a potential victory. The two campaigns and outside political action committees spent about $12 million collectively.
Spartz carried Madison County with 55% of the vote, compared to 39% for Hale and 6% for Tucker.
Because of the long lines in Madison County on Tuesday, Spartz returned to the county after the polls closed at 6 p.m. to meet with voters still waiting to cast their ballots at several locations.
Brooks and Spartz declared a Republican victory Tuesday night.
Spartz ran particularly strong in the northern part of the district, winning in Howard County with 70% of the vote, Tipton County with 69% and Grant County with 64%.
“We’ve seen so many people who have been supportive in the northern part of the county,” Catherine Seat, Spartz’s campaign manager, said. “Every part of the district is important. But Victoria, who comes from a farming family, calls the northern part of the district ‘God’s Country’.”
The district was last represented by a Democrat, Jim Jontz, from 1987 to 1993. Sincce then, a Democrat had not gotten more than 40% of the vote in the district until Dee Thornton received 43% in 2018 against Brooks.
Hale defeated Thornton in the 2020 primary.
Spartz was appointed to the Indiana Senate in 2017 and won the GOP nomination for the 5th District against 14 other candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.