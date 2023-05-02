ANDERSON — Two incumbent Democrats captured the party’s nomination for at-large seats on Anderson City Council.
Rebecca Crumes and Ty Bibbs won the party nominations Tuesday and will be joined on the November ballot by Meredith “Coco” Armstrong.
The three Republicans who captured nominations in the at-large race include first-time candidates Rachel Landers and Tiffany Harless, as well as Mark Turner, making his second run for the office.
The three winners in the Democrat Party primary took the early lead with tabulation of early votes and absentee ballots.
Throughout the night, their leads expanded with all three of the winning candidates receiving more than 19% of the votes cast.
Robin Wagner finished fourth, followed by Democrat Party chairman Tim Funk and Jahnae Erpenbach.
“Second time was the charm,” Armstrong said, who ran for a council seat once before. “I was a little surprised, but always said it was my year.”
Armstrong said she worked as a team with Bibbs and Crumes leading up to election day.
“When I saw the first numbers I was surprised, but those were the absentee ballots,” she said. “I really pulled it off.”
Crumes said she was not overconfident, but believed she would be successful in Tuesday’s primary.
“People work as a group,” she said. “I continued to support Ty (Bibbs) and Coco (Meredith). We need to encourage young people to become involved.”
Bibbs said he appreciated the support of the voters and commended Crumes and Armstrong for their hard work and dedication to Anderson.
“I look forward to earning the votes of Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and independents as we move forward.”
On the Republican side of the ballot, Turner, Landers and Harless led from the start.
Turner had lost an at-large bid in 2015 as did Pete Bitar.
Tuesday, Bitar finished fourth, followed by Larry Savage Jr., who lost a bid for the mayoral nomination in Alexandria four years ago.
Harless said she wasn’t surprised by the three candidates who won the GOP nominations.
“I’m surprised at how tired I am, and the weather didn’t help,” she said. “I felt I put the work in to win the nomination.”
Landers said she was excited by her victory.
“I’m looking forward to running this next race for the general election,” she explained.
Currently, the Democrat Party holds all three at-large seats on the council, with Bibbs and Crumes seeking another term. Fellow Democrat Rick Muir did not seek re-election.
In the last city election, in 2019, the Republican Party did not field any candidates in the at-large race.