ANDERSON — With an electorate more polarized than at any time in recent memory, one thing seems clear to many observers sizing up the race for the White House: The pool of undecided voters is likely smaller than ever.
According to a recent CNN poll, only 3% of likely voters say they haven’t yet decided between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Other polls put the number slightly higher, but they may include those who say they will vote for a third party candidate.
Until recently, Sarah Lucas, an Anderson University student studying public relations and political science, considered herself to be among that presumably small group.
“I didn’t like any of my options,” said Lucas, a junior from New Castle. “It felt to me like, why vote if no candidate stands for anything that I feel passionately about? With the two-party system, voting third party doesn’t make a ton of sense.”
Lucas said she recently made up her mind to vote for Biden for two reasons.
“I think that the way that the whole coronavirus catastrophe has been handled has really stood out as far as where my vote should be placed,” she said. “I also think the environment and those kinds of issues are really important, and I don’t feel like that’s been addressed super well in the current administration.”
Lucas said she began weighing her options – including whether she would even bother to vote — last fall. She said the level of vitriol and animosity between Democrats and Republicans soured her on the political process for a considerable amount of time. Regardless of the election’s outcome – and whether Republicans hold on to their slim majority in the Senate – she said compromise on both sides will be necessary in order to mitigate the acrimony in the country’s politics.
“In order to get anything done, both parties are going to have to be willing to give in a little bit and work with the other party in order to get anything accomplished,” she said. “The way that it is now, there’s no accomplishing anything.”
