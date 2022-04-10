ANDERSON — An audit of Madison County results from the 2020 election showed vote tabulating accuracy surpassed 90%.
The Indiana secretary of state’s office released the audit results for Madison plus Cass, LaPorte, Marion and Vigo counties in conjunction with Ball State University through the Voting System Technical Oversight Program.
“Indiana’s post-election audits provide strong statistical evidence that an election outcome is correct,” Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said in a news release. No Madison County races were close enough to have the outcomes affected.
“(The audit) is done by manually checking a randomized sample of paper-voted ballots,” she said. “In a post-election audit, ballots are not tallied by scanners but (are) hand-counted to determine if the machine readings are confirmed and accurate.”
In Madison County, there were 447 ballots sampled in the presidential, gubernatorial, congressional and County Council at-large contests, plus judicial retention question.
There were 52,274 ballots cast in Madison County during the 2020 general election.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said Friday the county was selected as part of a pilot program.
“We prefer 100%,” she said. “The recount done in 2019, the results were not off by one vote.”
Pratt said there are some things to review in Ball State's program, which was why the numbers were not fully accurate.
“They didn’t account for a candidate winning in absentee ballots and then losing the election when all the ballots were counted,” she said.
The counties selected for the 2020 audit were picked at random, depending on what vote tabulation systems were used to make sure the four different systems approved for use in Indiana were sampled.
Sullivan announced this month that 10 counties will have a post-election audit after the 2022 election.
“As the state’s chief elections officer, one of the most important responsibilities I have is to verify that all Hoosier votes are accurately counted and that proper election procedures are followed,” Sullivan said.
“Doubling the number of audits the state conducts (to 10 from five) is another vital step to providing transparency to voters and increasing confidence in our state’s electoral process.”
Audits will be conducted in four counties after the 2022 primaries.
The Voting System Technical Oversight Program team advises the Indiana secretary of state and Indiana Election Commission about the certification of voting machines and electronic poll books in Indiana.
The Ball State team helped pioneer first-in-the-nation legislation authorizing the certification and testing of electronic poll books before they are permitted to be used in elections in Indiana.