ANDERSON — Former Indiana State Rep. Terri Austin has been elected by unanimous consent to be the new chairperson of the Madison County Democratic Party.
Austin was the only candidate to replace Tim Funk who resigned earlier this month.
At the meeting Norman Rayford announced that he was running for the position of vice chairperson.
Party rules require the two positions to be occupied by a man and a woman.
The caucus to elect a vice chairperson has to take place within 30 days.
Austin was elected to the Indiana House in 2002 and served through 2022.
“I am looking forward to serving as chair of the Madison County Democratic Party,” Austin said. “I am grateful to all the precinct committeemen and women who expressed their support and confidence in me as I reached out to them.
“I am a firm believer in Tip O’Neill’s philosophy that all politics is local,” she said of the former Speaker of the U.S. House. “That is where my focus will be.
“My heart is with the party,” Austin said “It’s not going to be an easy job, I’m relaying on all of you.”
Austin said a major goal will be to improve communication between the county party, precinct people and citizens.
“One of my important jobs will be to listen to what is on people’s minds, and what they want for their future and their families’ future,” she said.
Austin said an immediate goal is to help re-elect Democratic office-holders in the 2023 election and rebuild the party’s grassroots team to get its message out.
“I believe we can win some new offices throughout the county and win seats on town and city councils,” she said. “There are some new faces emerging in out party, and we will have more.”
Austin said the Democratic Party stands up for working men and women, small businesses and for fair treatment of every citizen.