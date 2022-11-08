ANDERSON — For the first time since 1978, when Jan. 1 rolls around, the next sheriff of Madison County will be a Republican.
John Beeman, a surprise winner in a three-way contested primary election in May, turned back a strong challenge from Democrat Joey Cole on Tuesday.
Bob Baldwin was the last Republican elected sheriff; he served one term.
On Tuesday, Beeman, won by 4,000 votes over Cole, who received 45% of the vote.
“I’m pretty excited to work with the great people at the Sheriff’s Department, make it a better place,” Beeman said.
He noted that his victory was unique in Madison County, where it’s a big deal for a Republican to be elected sheriff.
“I had a great core group of people and did a lot of behind-the-scenes work,” Beeman said of his campaign. “It was a slow movement that was building to this day.”
Beeman plans over his first 100 days in office to meet with everyone in the department and to evaluate the program areas.
Cole said he got caught up in the “red wave” of Republican straight-party voting.
“I worked hard, but it wasn’t in the cards,” he said. “I will move on.”
Concerning his future at the Sheriff’s Department, Cole said he would consider his options.