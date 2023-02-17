PENDLETON — Republican Jon Bell said the next logical step in his political career was to run for the mayor’s office in Anderson.
Bell has been a member of the Anderson City Council for eight years and is running for the GOP nomination in the May primary against Carol Miller and Rob Jozwiak.
“I’m really frustrated with what I could accomplish as a member of the council,” Bell said Thursday during a meeting of the Madison County Tea Party. “Indiana is administration-focused, and to affect the change I want to see, I had to run for mayor.”
Bell said he doesn’t want to micro-manage city government, but wants collaboration with county and state officials.
He said a profound problem in Anderson is that members of the Board of Public Works also serve on several boards and commissions through appointments by the mayor.
“People can’t effectively wear two hats,” he said.
Bell said he wouldn’t back down from the challenges facing Anderson and noted the police reform changes that were recommended by a committee of council members and citizens several years ago.
“That was a successful collaboration,” he said. “Very few of the recommendations have been implemented.”
Concerning needed improvements to the city’s water system, Bell said there needs to be upgrades because the aging system still has lead pipes.
He said seven years ago, when the city issued a bond to upgrade the system in an subdivision east of Scatterfield Road, he requested a detailed plan.
“I wanted to know where the leaks are and what mains needed to be replaced,” Bell said.
Last year Bell, along with the council, approved $9 million in American Rescue Plan funds to be used on the water system.
He said the council had no input on how the city would use the $23.1 million in federal funds, despite the Broderick administration and city council conducting several public meetings to get input on the use of the funds.
Bell also voted with the council against a water rate increase last year that would have spent approximately $45 million for upgrades.
“We needed more information before moving forward,” he said. “We didn’t see any bids.”
The city is unable to accept bids until there is a detailed engineering plan finalized and there is an advertisement for bids that are opened during a public meeting.
Bell said if elected mayor one of his priorities will be updating the city’s comprehensive plan.
“We have spot zoning,” he said. “There is no cohesiveness and development is haphazard.
“It’s irresponsible how our city has developed over the years.”
When asked about the number of homeless people in Anderson, Bell said it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.
“Playing hardball won’t solve the homeless problem,” he said.
Bell said he intends to introduce an ordinance this year that will prohibit camping on city-owned property and limit the number of days that the homeless can camp on private property.
“I have a diverse background,” he said of his time with the Anderson Police Department and in the private sector. “I have the right qualities to turn the city around.
“We have an opportunity to rebrand Anderson for generations to come,” Bell said.