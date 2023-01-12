ANDERSON — As was anticipated, Anderson City Councilman Jon Bell has filed for the Republican Party nomination for mayor.
Bell joins Carol Miller in seeking the GOP nomination to run against incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. Broderick is seeking a third term as mayor and, as of Thursday, had no declared primary opponent.
Bell is serving his second term as the council’s 3rd District representative.
“I know it will be a big battle,” Bell said Wednesday of being elected mayor. “I have a different sight of things for the direction of the city.”
Bell said the changes in the city’s direction he envisions can’t be done as a member of the City Council.
“Changes come through the mayor’s office,.”
A retired member of the Anderson Police Department, Bell said he understands the operation of government.
“I did think about running for mayor for well over a year,” he said. “There are issues facing the city that I take an opposite view than the mayor.”
Bell said he has name recognition, which should help in winning the GOP nomination.
“It will be a financial battle that will have to be overcome,” he said of a possible run against Broderick in November. “I’m confident with specific and targeted spending, I can wage an effective campaign.”
Four years ago, there were no Republicans running for an at-large seat on the council.
Incumbent Democrats Ty Bibbs and Rebecca Crumes have both filed for another at-large term on the City Council. County Democratic Party Chairman Tim Funk and Jahnae Erpenbach have also filed for one of the three at-large seat nominations.
Republican Ricky Payne has filed for the party’s nomination for Elwood’s mayor.
Incumbent Democrat Todd Jones is seeking a third term and ran unopposed in both the 2019 primary and general election.