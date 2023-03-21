ANDERSON — Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday approved early voting and day-of-election poll sites for the May 2 primary.
The locations had previously been approved by the Madison County Election Board.
Other than Anderson and Lapel, no other communities in Madison County will have contested races in the primary.
Early voting will start April 4 at the Madison County Government Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting at the satellite locations will be from April 24 through April 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Additionally, the government center and Cross Roads United Methodist Church will be open for early voting Saturdays, April 22 and April 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At the request of Madison County Clerk Linda Smith, the commissioners approved a contract with Midwest Presort in the amount of $17,854 to mail notice of voting locations and hours to all registered voters in Lapel and Anderson.
Funds for the effort are available in the election board budget, according to Smith.
The commissioners also approved the hiring of the Ritchison Law Office to represent the election board, if necessary, for a complaint filed by Ricky Payne, who has been removed from the ballot as a candidate for Elwood mayor.
Payne voted Republican in 2022, and registration records indicate his 2016 primary ballot did not designate his party of choice. A new Indiana law requires candidates to have voted in at least two primaries on the ballot of the party for which they're seeking a nomination.
Smith said the law firm was hired because of a possible conflict of interest involving county attorney Jeff Graham, who representing Elwood Mayor Todd Jones, who is running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination.