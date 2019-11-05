PENDLETON — A race marked by agreement on several issues and cordiality between the two candidates ended Tuesday when voters elected Willie Boles as the town’s new clerk-treasurer.
Boles, a Democrat, defeated appointed incumbent Matt Roberts by 75 votes to claim the office in a race in which both candidates stressed the need for Pendleton to position itself to capitalize on significant anticipated growth in the near future.
“There’s a lot of room for growth and there will be growth and I hope it’s met with open arms,” Boles said. “It’d be nice if our kids didn’t have to go out of town to get jobs.”
Roberts, a Republican who was appointed to the post in January, expressed disappointment that voters chose to move in another direction, but said Boles will serve the town well in his new position.
“It was a close race,” Roberts said. “Willie Boles is a good guy and I think he’ll serve Pendleton well. No matter what happened, I was confident that Pendleton would be OK.”
Boles stressed that greater transparency in the clerk/treasurer’s office — and in other areas of local government — would help decrease the polarization that many voters expressed at the polls Tuesday.
“I think my campaign was just an open book on anything,” Boles said. “People don’t like to be in the dark. We need more transparency in all the offices, not just clerk/treasurer.”
Roberts expressed hope that the end of the campaign would bring a renewed sense of civility in the town’s politics as Boles and other winners Tuesday settle into their offices.
“There’s been a lot of negativity around this election,” Roberts said, “but the people got to vote, and they made their choices clear.”
Roberts, who has served on the town’s planning commission, the utility board and in other capacities, also vowed to stay involved in helping move the town forward.
“I’ve been involved and I’ll stay involved,” he said. “Everyone who was running was a good person. I’m confident that this town will be just fine.”
