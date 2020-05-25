ANDERSON — The Indiana Democrat African American Caucus has announced endorsements for several national, state and local elections.
In Madison County, the caucus has endorsed Treva Bostic in her bid to capture one of the three Democratic Party nominations for at-large seats on the Madison County Council.
Bostic is running against Stephanie Mae Finney, Tim Funk, Tom Newman and Bill Savage in the June 2 primary.
Chapter President Lindsey Brown said in a letter to Bostic that not only would Bostic be the first African-American woman to be elected to the county council but the first African-American to be elected to the council.
The local chapter also endorsed current Anderson City Councilman Ollie H. Dixon in the race for Madison County Commissioner from District 2 and Brown in District 3.
Dixon is unopposed in the primary and will run against either Republican incumbent Mike Phipps or challenger Darlene Likens in November.
Brown is seeking the District 3 seat on the Madison County Board of Commissioners. He is unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination and will face either incumbent Republican John Richwine or challenger Tim Westerfield in the general election.
There has never been an African-American elected as a county commissioner.
“The field of qualified African-American candidates around the state is growing,” Tonda Pauley, president of the caucus, said. “We’re happy to see so many ready to lead with the issues important to African-Americans at the forefront of their platforms.”
The state Indiana Democrat African American Caucus has endorsed Dee Thornton for the party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District.
Thornton was the party’s nominee in 2018. She is one of five Democrats seeking the nomination in the primary, including Jennifer Christie, Christina Hale, Andy Jacobs and Ralph Spelbring.
The state caucus endorsed Woodrow Myers for governor.
Myers is unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination in the primary and will be running against incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.