ANDERSON — Both local political parties will have contested primaries in the race to decide Anderson’s next mayor.
Former Anderson City Councilman and mayoral candidate Rodney Chamberlain filed Friday for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the office.
Chamberlain is opposing Thomas Broderick Jr., who is seeking a third term, in the May primary.
Former Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters filed for the nomination on Thursday.
On the Republican side of the ballot, voters will have a choice from among incumbent Anderson City Councilman Jon Bell, first-time candidate Carol Miller and former mayoral candidate Robert Jozwiak.
Chamberlain was among six candidates seeking the Democratic mayoral nomination in 2015.
He finished second to Broderick.
Chamberlain, 60, said winning the nomination will not be easy.
He said one of the reasons he decided to seek the mayoral nomination is the Broderick administration’s perceived lack of willingness to share information with members of the city council.
“I have a problem with that,” he said Thursday. “The administration should share with the council financial information.
“If we can’t work as a team, we will never get anywhere as a community,” Chamberlain added.
Chamberlain said since he intends to stay in Anderson, he wants to make a difference.
“I have a lot of energy that I can share with the city,” he said. “My campaign will be about the community and not about Rodney Chamberlain. I will do my best to represent the people and make a difference.”
Chamberlain served as superintendent of the Anderson Parks & Recreation Department following his appointment by Broderick from 2016 through April 2018.
Prior to that, Chamberlain served three terms as an at-large member of the Anderson City Council from 2003 through 2015.
Watters is a former ward chairman in the 2nd District and lost a bid to Don Lynch to replace the late Donna Davis on the city council in 2019.
He was appointed as police chief by Broderick and took office on Jan. 1, 2016. He retired from the department in October 2020.
Just prior to his retirement, Waters was suspended without pay for four days for several policy violations earlier that year.
Watters was demoted in 2019 when allegations of misconduct were brought by the Indiana State Police after his son, Adam, was arrested in a domestic violence case.
Watters did return a call seeking comment.
Jozwiak has run for mayor of Anderson four times. He ran as an independent in 2007 and as the Libertarian Party candidate in 2011 and 2019. He attempted to run as a Libertarian in 2015 but was removed from the ballot by the Madison County Election Board because the party did not conduct a local convention.
He ran for the state Senate District 25 seat as a Libertarian in 2014 and 2018 and as an independent in 2010 for the House District 37 position.