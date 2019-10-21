LAPEL — In small communities across Indiana, the position of clerk/treasurer is more than keeping track of the finances. It involves overseeing much of the government operations.
In Lapel, Democrat Dennis Molina is seeking a second term as clerk/treasurer and is being opposed by Republican Trisha (Mosley) Bousman.
Bousman, 49, worked six years for the town of Lapel in accounts payable and as the utility clerk. She is a lifelong Lapel resident and is currently the office manager for WC Signs.
Molina, 71, served 26 years as the chief of the Lapel Police Department before being elected clerk/treasurer in 2015.
“The job is a lot more in-depth than just keeping the books,” he said.
Molina noted that Lapel just received a $1 million Community Crossings grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation to make improvements to Main Street.
“I don’t know why they didn’t apply for the grants in the past,” he said. “For a small town like Lapel only having to provide 25% of the cost for a project is important.”
Molina said the town has been applying for a number of grants and the intention is to seek another INDOT grant in 2020 to resurface County Road 500 South.
“Right now we’re working on making improvements to the water system,” he said. “Some of the water lines are 100 years old and in need of replacement.”
With the expected increase in housing in southern Madison County, Molina said preparing for that growth is important.
“I know everyone in town,” he said. “I would like to serve another four years.”
Bousman said she has never run for elected office in the past but wanted to give residents a choice.
“I saw a lot of areas that could be changed,” she said of her tenure in town hall. “The town can do a better job of sticking to the budget and apply for more grants to make improvements.”
Bousman said currently the town government is reactive and not proactive as the growth comes north from the Indianapolis metropolitan area.
“We need to have a vision for what the town will look like in the future,” she said. “We shouldn’t allow other communities to decide what will take place in Lapel.”
Bousman said her experience working in town government will help understand the issues that are facing Lapel and the community’s needs.
“I thought it would be a tough race,” she said of challenging Molina. “He is well respected and well known. But I’m known as well. I’ve been speaking to a lot of people and was encouraged to run.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.