ANDERSON — When the polls were scheduled to officially close at 6 p.m. in Indiana, there were still long lines of people waiting to cast their ballots all around Madison County.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the county’s election board is delivering paper ballots to several locations to speed up the process.
Pratt said all the available paper ballots will be taken to the Madison County Fairgrounds in Alexandria, the Florida Station Church of God north of Anderson and Summer Lake housing addition.
She said voters will still be required to check in at the registration table and vote on a paper ballot, which will then be processed in the vote tabulating machine.
“That’s the best we can do,” Pratt said.
Pratt said the election board will begin tabulating the results as the totals are brought to the Madison County Government Center from the individual voting locations.
She said all the absentee ballots were counted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
There was a five-hour wait to vote at the Florida Station Church of God, which included the three precincts in Lafayette Township.
“I’ve never seen it like this,” Inspector Lawanna Beamer said. “We’re making history. This is amazing.”
Beamer said when poll workers arrived at 5 a.m. there were people waiting in line.
With 30 minutes remaining before the polls closed, there was a wait time of up to 90 minutes at St. Matthew Methodist Church, where two Anderson Ward 5 precincts and Anderson Township 1 vote.
“This is absolutely the most we have ever seen,” Inspector Mary Jo Pepelea said. “People have been patient, and there has been an outstanding crew of workers.”
Of the 913 registered voters in the three precincts, a total of 563 votes had been cast.
The line was considerably shorter at the Anderson Zion Baptist Church in Anderson’s 4th Ward.
The wait time was less than 30 minute and 635 of the 1,077 registered voters had cast ballots.
Inspector Brandon Godby said they have never had a line waiting at 6 a.m.
“We have never had this steady of a flow throughout the day,” he said.
