Man gets 150 years for slayings
CROWN POINT — A northwest Indiana man has been sentenced to 150 years in prison for the slayings of a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son who were fatally shot in their home during a 2019 robbery.
Darren “Duke” Taylor was sentenced Friday, about a month after a Lake County jury convicted him of two counts each of murder, murder in perpetration of a robbery and robbery.
Taylor, 41, shot Temia Haywood, 35, and her son, Lavell Edmond, in the head at close range in their Gary home in March 2019.
More BMV closures set
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is shutting down several branches around the state in its second round of monthlong closures as the agency faces staffing shortages.
BMV officials announced that the temporary closures of eight branches will start Monday and continue through Oct. 30. This follows 11 branches being closed during September.
The October closures affect two offices in Indianapolis, along with others in Brazil, Danville, New Albany, Plymouth, Tipton and West Lafayette, the agency said. The Sullivan office will be open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Danville and New Albany branches were also closed during September.
Six years probation in fatal crash
EVANSVILLE — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to six years of probation for a fiery highway crash that killed an Evansville woman and her two children.
A Vanderburgh County judge sentenced Damon R. Busby, of Henderson, Kentucky, last week, and ordered him to wear an electric monitoring device for the first four years of his sentence.
Busby had pleaded guilty to three felony counts of reckless homicide in the September 2020 crash that killed Crystal Lawrence, 36, and her two children, Abigail, 15, and Chase, 6, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Man sentenced in Indy bank holdup
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in prison following his guilty plea to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He will also serve three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay restitution.
According to evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, Andreas Calhoun, 35, who has a prior conviction for robbery, committed an armed robbery of the Castleton Branch of the Fifth Third Bank.
Calhoun, who was armed with a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, held three Fifth Third employees at gunpoint and threatened to kill them while he took over $7,000.00 from the bank.
Joint forces get guns off streets
The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — In July, the U.S. Department of Justice launched five cross-jurisdictional strike forces to help reduce gun violence by disrupting illegal firearms trafficking in key regions across the country.
Last month, agents identified suspects in Indiana who illegally purchased firearms (through straw purchase schemes) and allowed the transit of those firearms to Chicago where they were eventually recovered at various crime scenes.
A straw purchase scheme is when a person buys a gun for someone prohibited from purchasing or possessing one. So far, 14 individuals have been indicted in 2021 in the Southern District of Indiana for straw purchasing and/or unlicensed dealing.
— The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.