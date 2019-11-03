ANDERSON — When it comes to Election Day for the two local political parties, the effort will be focused on getting their core base of supporters to the polls.
Four years ago, 29% of the registered voters in Madison County went to the polls and elected Democrats to the mayoral positions in Anderson, Elwood and Alexandria.
In Anderson, there are no Republicans running for three at-large seats on the city council, and there is no Republican running for mayor in Elwood.
With time running out, the three mayoral candidates in Anderson are making those final efforts to connect with the voters.
“We will continue to work on getting our message out,” incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “There is more of an effort on social media then there was in the past.”
The Broderick campaign conducted a rally on Wednesday for precinct and poll workers to energize the party’s base in Anderson and get voters to the polls.
Although the number of absentee ballots being cast is down from past municipal elections, Broderick said the numbers were what the campaign anticipated.
Broderick said there will be a push in the final days to get the absentee ballots that were requested to the Madison County Clerk’s office.
There will be a presence by his campaign at the voting sites on Tuesday, he said.
“Our base is coming together as expected in this election cycle,” Broderick said. “From talking with people, they are happy with the direction of the city.”
Broderick said his chance of getting any particular vote was better than those of his two opponents.
Republican Rick Gardner said his campaign would continue going door to door in the final days leading up to Tuesday.
“I would like to see a heavy Republican turnout,” he said.
Gardner said he didn’t know if a heavy or light turnout would help his chances of becoming the city’s next mayor.
He noted the number of absentee ballots being requested was down from four years ago. Normally, absentee ballots favor the Democrat Party candidates.
Unlike Broderick and Gardner, Libertarian Party candidate Rob Jozwiak doesn’t have a strong party organization to aid in getting voters to the polls.
“I’m going to stay out in the community and talk with people,” Jozwiak said. “We have a large social media presence. Right now I think we have a lot of momentum.”
He said more people casting ballots in Anderson will help his campaign.
“If people stay home, the party tribes will determine the election outcome,” Jozwiak said of people who vote Democrat or Republican on a regular basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.