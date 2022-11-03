ANDERSON — A mailer recently sent to residents in House District 36 contains a glaring mistake.
The political action committee Americans for Prosperity is working in 35 states and is funded by Koch Industries.
Americans for Prosperity have been mailing out flyers in the District 36 race supporting the candidacy of Republican Kyle Pierce against incumbent Democrat Terri Austin.
For the most part, the mailers are all identical in nature in five Indiana legislative races with just the names and pictures being changed.
But a recent mailer cites Austin’s voting record.
The problem is the three examples mentioned with attribution are all in reference to a legislative race in Bloomington and Monroe County.
The references are to Democrat Penny Githens, running in House District 62 against Republican David Hall.
Githens is a member of the Monroe County Council, and the attributions on the mailer refer to actions taken in that county.
“The most troubling thing is the mailings that they have sent out attacking me have been blatantly untrue and don’t represent my voting record,” Austin said.
“As a matter of fact, the latest piece that was sent out in Madison County represented the voting record of an elected official in southern Indiana, and it claimed it was my voting record.
“I believe in our local voters, and I know they will see through these attacks from outsiders and will do what is best for our community,” she said. “If Kyle Pierce wants to be a legislator, he should be the first to call out their distortions and misinformation.”
Austin said Americans for Prosperity is located in Virginia and questioned why they were concerned with a legislative race in Madison County.
“We can’t allow an out-of-state special interest group to unjustly influence the outcome of our elections,” she said. “I am concerned for what their true intentions are for our community.
“The only answer that makes sense is that they are attempting to manipulate the voters of Madison County through their influence, their extensive bank accounts and through their distorted false attacks for their own political gain.”
Pierce issued a statement after viewing the mailer.
“I think any organization or candidate providing sources in their mail pieces should make sure they’re accurately sourced,” he said. “Thus, while their claims are still accurate, they should have done due diligence to accurately source that material.
“While they’ve properly sourced prior pieces, I ask Americans for Prosperity to correct the record and provide updated citations for their recent mailer,” Pierce said.
Since the election is next Tuesday it appears doubtful a corrected mailer can be distributed to local voters.
The Herald Bulletin was unable to contact representatives of Americans for Prosperity in Indiana.
Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party, said Americans for Prosperity are actively involved in five legislative races in Indiana.
“What we’re seeing is a ‘dark money’ organization dumping a lot of money into elections where Republicans don’t want to be held responsible for the kitchen-table issues,” he said.
Anderson said Indiana residents are dealing with another increase in the state’s gasoline tax and the Republican Party has done nothing to provide relief.
“They’re an anti-tax organization,” he said of Americans for Prosperity. “But it’s supporting candidates and a party that caused a tax increase.”