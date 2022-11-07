ANDERSON – Efforts are being made by both local political parties to get their base vote to the polls on Election Day.
The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at numerous vote centers around Madison County.
As of Friday, a total of 16,022 ballots have been cast in early voting at several satellite locations and the Madison County Government Center.
In the 2018 election there were 42,462 ballots cast or 47% of the registered voters and in 2014 the turnout was 31%.
There were still people taking advantage of the last early voting opportunity Monday at the Madison County Government Center.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said Monday the party was making no special effort to get voters to the polls.
“The state party is making calls and several individual candidates have telephone banks going,” he said.
Willis said the turnout should be over 40% by the end of voting on Tuesday.
Republicans currently hold 13 of the 16 county and state offices in Madison County.
Tim Funk, chairman of the local Democrat Party, said he believes the party will get their base vote to the polls and the focus is in Anderson, Elwood, Pendleton and Chesterfield.
“We have candidates out walking and making phone calls,” he said.