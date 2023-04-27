ANDERSON – There will be at least one new Democrat seeking an at-large post on the Anderson City Council after the primary election.
Ty Bibbs is seeking a fourth term and Rebecca Crumes is running for a third term. Fellow incumbent Rick Muir decided not to seek re-election.
Two previous primary candidates are running again.
Meredith “CoCo” Armstrong sought one of the nominations in 2019, finishing fifth among eight candidates. She lost a bid to be on the Anderson Township Advisory Board last November.
Robin Wagner placed sixth in 2019 and made a bid for an at-large nomination in 2015.
Tim Funk, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, is seeking one of the three at-large nominations and lost in 2019 to Republican Jennifer Culp in the 1st District.
Jahnae Erpenbach is making her first run at elective office.
“I decided to run for another term because my work is not done,” Crumes said. “People love being informed and since I’ve been in office there has been more transparency.”
She said the role of the council is spelled out in Indiana code as the legislative body and working with the city administration.
“It’s the checks and balances,” Crumes said. “We’re responsible for every financial transaction the city does.”
She would like to see the council meet twice a month to upgrade the city’s existing ordinances.
“People should vote for me if they want transparency and know what is really going on,” Crumes said. “If they want someone who will go the extra mile.”
Bibbs said he will make fiscally conservative, fiscally sound budget decisions if elected to another term.
“Making decisions that promote more employment opportunities,” he said. “Attracting new residents, keeping current residents and increasing the municipal tax base.”
Bibbs said he also wants to see more transparency and openness in city government.
"My fellow citizens should vote for me because I will continue to work hard for common sense policies and solutions to issues that face our community,” he said. “As a native and lifelong resident of Anderson, it is my goal to help improve the lived experiences of all who call Anderson their home. I will continue to give a voice to the voiceless and speak truth to power."
Erpenbach said she decided to run for the council because of an interest in being a civic leader in Anderson.
“I’ve gotten a lot of support from local people in both parties,” she said. “They believe I’m qualified to do the job.”
Erpenbach said the role of the council is to work with the city administration and bring cohesiveness to the way government operates in the future.
“I’m interested in a long-range plan and to be a part of moving things forward,” she said. “I want to help deliver real results.”
Erpenbach said people should vote for her because of her track record as general manager at Hoosier Park and because she has the heart and passion to make Anderson a better community.
“I want to bring people together for progress,” she said.
Funk said he is running because he believes nothing is being done when it comes to panhandling and the homeless.
“Ordinances have to be put in place to stop this,” he said. “Other communities have ordinances against panhandling and living in tents.
“It’s time to step up and get Anderson back on track,” Funk said. “The city council has to work with the administration and department heads to help bring in new businesses.”
Funk said people should vote for him because of qualifications and his desire to work for the best interests of the city.
“I know everything that is going on in Anderson,” he said. “I have the ability to get things done.”
Wagner is the head bookkeeper in the Madison County Auditor’s office and previously served one term on the county council.
“I felt this was my best opportunity,” she said. “Greg Graham and Rick Muir, big Anderson names were not in the race. I think I was close to being in the third spot the last time.”
Wagner said there is some difference between serving on the county council as opposed to the city council.
“I would love to see everyone working together,” she said if elected to the council. “Do things for the city instead of fighting back and forth. Once you’re elected, politics aside, you’re working for the city to make things the best you can.”
Wagner said there are issues in the city and wants to work with the mayor and other council members to get things done.
She would like to address the homeless problem with the Christian Center and (Anderson) Housing Authority to help the people living on the streets.
“I think I’m definitely one of the top three if people look at experience,” Wagner said. “I know the ins and outs of budgets, grants and economic development.”
Armstrong said she is running because there is a change need on the city council.
“There needs to be new blood,” she said. “I’m a good candidate to meet that need.”
Armstrong said it’s important the council works with the administration.
“The council is supposed to be able to keep the city information about how tax dollars are being spent,” she said.”
If elected Armstrong would like to see more activities for young people and senior citizens and improve the quality of life for all residents.
She would also like to see a renter’s bill of rights adopted to serve as a guide for relationships with landlords.
“I would be a hard worker,” Armstrong said of why people should vote for her. “I’m a good listener, learner, honest and can work well with others.”