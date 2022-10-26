ANDERSON – The two candidates hoping to become the next Madison County Recorder have spent a combined $7,500 on the campaign.
Republican Angie Abel and Democrat Barbara Joy are seeking the office currently held by Linda Smith, who is running for Madison County Clerk.
Smith was prohibited from seeking a third term in the office by state law.
Abel has reported receiving contributions of $5,787 and has spent a total of $4,224, leaving a cash balance of $1,563,
She has contributed $4,700 of her own funds to the campaign and received a $1,500 donation from the Friends of Madison County.
Joy reported contributions of $3,718 and expenditures of $3,531, leaving cash on hand of $187.
Joy has spent $1,550 of her own funds on the campaign and received a $1,000 contribution from John Paugh.
Incumbent Dan Girt, seeking a second term as Madison County Treasurer, reported contributions of $3,267 and expenditures of $1,749, leaving a cash balance of $1,518.
Girt has spent $900 on the campaign and received a $1,500 donation from the Friends of Madison County.
Democrat Devin Scroggins reported receiving $1,919 for the campaign and has spent $1,762 leaving a cash balance of $157. He has spent $900 on his campaign.
Only five of the eight candidates seeking seats on the Anderson Community School board have filed finance reports with the Madison County Clerk’s office.
Kris Ockomon running for the at-large seat against Joanna Collette reported contributions of $1,484 and expenditures of $1,434.
Collette did not file a report.
They are running for the seat held by Diane Airhart, who is not seeking re-election.
In the Central District 2 race to Jean Chaille, who is not seeking another term, Robert “Buckie” Bookhart reported $2,234 in contributions and spending $2,242.
Peter Lyon and Denise Sanders did not file a report.
Andrew Jones running against incumbent Pat Hill for the East District 1 seat reported spending $546 and received contributions of $138 leaving $407 that he paid.
Hill did not file a report.
Mandy Webb running unopposed for the South District 2 position reported receiving and spending $546.
Incumbent Jeff Barranco is not seeking re-election.
In the race for seats on the South Madison Community School board, four of the six candidates have filed campaign finance reports.
Incumbent Kaye Wolverton is opposed by Kevin Ginder and reported contributions and expenditures of $2,700. Ginder didn’t file a report.
Former Madison County Sheriff Mark Thompson seeking the Fall Creek Township District 3 position has spent $856 on the campaign.
His opponent Jon Beaty has spent $1,645 and has a cash balance of $433.
Beaty reported a $1,126 contribution from Cameron Mason.
Brandon Godbey running against incumbent Bill Hutton for the District 2 position in Fall Creek reported contributions of $1,591 and expenditures of $1,000, leaving cash on hand of $591.
Hutton didn’t file a finance report.