ANDERSON — Before a standing room crowd in the Marque Room of the Paramount Theatre, Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. told supporters Tuesday he is seeking a third term as mayor.
Broderick outlined the successes of the past seven years and his plans for a third term as the city’s highest elective official.
He defeated incumbent Republican Kevin Smith in 2015 and Rick Gardner in 2019, winning all but five city precincts.
“We will continue in the positive direction of the past seven years by working hard every day, paving roads every year, making infrastructure improvements and bringing better-paying jobs,” he said.
Broderick said during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s strong fiscal stability let it continue to move forward when other communities couldn’t in the areas of park improvements, street paving and economic development.
“Do we choose the path of proven leadership and success, good-paying jobs, expansion of the tax base?” he asked Tuesday. “Do we stay on the proven path for success?”
Broderick said in the spring, work will start on the rehabilitation of Athletic Park to attract people from throughout central Indiana.
“A grocery store and other businesses will benefit the westside,” he said. “We will be announcing a center for community activities.”
Broderick said that over the past seven years, the city has seen $650 million in new business investments and the creation of 1,600 jobs, which doesn’t include the $400 million Nestlé plant expansion announcement.
“There are additional businesses looking at Anderson, and there will be announcements in the future”.
Broderick said that since 2016, there have been 150 new houses constructed in Anderson with a value of $40 million — compared to four in 2015.
“There is more housing on the horizon.”
Broderick said that during the past seven years, the city has spent $27 million on street paving and received an additional $600,000 through the Community Crossings grant program.
“I believe in Anderson and the promise and opportunities for each citizen,” he said. “We will continue to move in the right direction that we have followed for the past seven years. We have more to do.
“I serve all the citizens of Anderson,” Broderick said. “There can’t be political labels attached to city services. My efforts are on behalf of every citizen.”