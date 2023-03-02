ANDERSON — In making his latest attempt to be mayor of Anderson, Rodney Chamberlain believes the community has fallen behind other Indiana cities.
Chamberlain is seeking the Democratic Party nomination against two-term incumbent Thomas Broderick Jr. and Tony Watters.
He lost a bid for the party’s mayoral nomination in 2015 to Broderick.
Chamberlain previously served three terms as an at-large member of the Anderson City Council and worked for 26 years with the Anderson Parks & Recreation Department.
In his current job with Assurance Health System, Chamberlain said in a news release that he has traveled to many cities.
Chamberlain said he visitscities every day that are growing, reinventing themselves and thriving.
“Just driving along Anderson’s main corridors, it’s apparent our city has been neglected,” he said. “The images of empty, unused buildings, closed businesses, food deserts, and neighborhoods in disrepair demoralizes residents.”
Chamberlain said government is designed to provide essential services and plan for growth and opportunity.
He believes changes will be made in Anderson through transparency, accountability and community engagement.
During an interview with The Herald Bulletin on Thursday, Chamberlain said he wasn’t sure what he would tackle first if elected mayor.
“The budget, see where we’re at financially,” he said. “Make it through 2024. The reality is it starts with the budget.”
Chamberlain said he would improve communications with the City Council, department heads and community.
“People want to know how the money is being spent,” he said. “I will share with the community and be transparent.”
Chamberlain worked as superintendent of the Parks Department during the first year of Broderick’s first term in 2016.
“I am concerned that many of our youth have not had reliable, sustainable programs that offer constructive outlets and experiences,” Chamberlain said. “We need to do better by our youth.”
He believes that Anderson is ready for the next chapter in its history.
“There have been far too many promises over the past two terms of this administration that have gone unfilled,” he said. “Anderson citizens are ready. Citizens are looking for accountability and commitment from their mayor.”