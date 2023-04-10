ANDERSON – After months of speculation, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced he plans to run for Congress.
Cummings, 67, is currently serving his seventh term as prosecutor. He has run unopposed in the past three elections.
He will make his official announcement on April 26 at 4 p.m. at the Anderson Fine Arts Center.
With the announcement earlier this year that incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz will not seek a third term from the 5th Congressional District, Cummings has been considering running for the nomination.
Cummings said Monday that he was first approached about running for Congress when Spartz was first elected in 2020.
“People kept saying that candidates for the seat have always been from Hamilton County and that I could run well in Madison and other counties in the district,” he said.
Cummings said political observers believe he could win the nomination by running strong in Madison and Delaware counties.
“When Victoria Spartz was considering running for the U.S. Senate, I was approached again,” he said. “When she announced she was not running again, more people started to approach me.”
Cummings said as the Indiana representative to the National District Attorney’s Association he travels to Washington on a regular basis.
“I have experiences that no one else has,” he said of his background as a detective with the Anderson Police Department and prosecutor.
“My support continues to grow,” Cummings said. “The representatives from Hamilton County don’t represent the other five counties in the district. I have the skill set to represent the entire district.”
If elected, Cummings said he would work for lower inflation, a balanced federal budget, border security to stop the influx of illegal drugs into the country, pushing back the woke movement and criminal justice issues.
“I don’t know how we got to this point in the country,” Cummings said. “We’re asking 3rd graders to determine their sex without consulting the parents. People are afraid to speak out.”
The last Madison County resident to seek a seat in the U.S. House was Democrat Robert Rock Jr., who lost to Mike Pence in 2000.