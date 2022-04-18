Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. High 46F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.