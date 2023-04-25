LAPEL — Lapel residents have two Republican candidates for Clerk-Treasurer to choose from—Laura Pilkington and Teresa Reddick-Retherford.
After assisting the deputy clerk-treasurer, Retherford decided to run for office. She now serves as an accounts payable clerk for the town.
Retherford said she wants to see Lapel be more transparent financially and informationally.
She proposed the idea of a text message or email system that provides residents with a snapshot of actions taken by the council.
Pilkington is a business owner alongside her husband. The two own Lapel Truck and Trailer, a repair shop specializing in larger vehicles.
Pilkington said she too wants more transparency. She also wants to encourage community involvement.
At least part of her mission is to make sure everyone has a voice. Pilkington mentioned some residents have left town council meetings feeling unheard.
She recommended hosting public forums in which residents can voice concerns and questions regarding their town.
Pilkington's experience is largely confined to business finance instead of municipal. However, Pilkington said she's willing to learn.
Stewarding the town's growth was a concern for both candidates. Each wanted to preserve the close-knit sense of community. As a result, Retherford wanted to keep larger businesses by I-69 instead of in town.
Doing so requires funds which can be hard to come by without a lot of available funds. She recommended the town dig in and start looking for funding opportunities.
She recommended hiring at least a part-time planning director to guide them in the right direction.
Roads, wastewater, and water systems, Retherford mentioned as needing upgrades to handle increased volume.
"We're going to grow. There's no ifs ands or buts about it, we are going to grow. In order to grow and to grow the way we want to grow, we're going to have to do those things," she said.