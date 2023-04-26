LAPEL — Four candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for Lapel Town Council at Large candidate, to be decided May 2.
The candidates all had something in common— they want Lapel to grow.
Gary Shuck wants growth but not without caution. He doesn’t just want any business in Lapel. He mentioned retail or manufacturing firms.
Both, he said, tend to employ large numbers of people.
Roger Fouse, another candidate, wants Lapel to grow while maintaining the close-knit community feel, where folks know and help their neighbors.
He said Lapel needed to figure out how to draw businesses and residents. He mentioned tax abatements and upgrading utilities.
Brian Robertson of Robertson Trucking said improving and maintaining existing systems has been a challenge financially.
“I think it was neglected for so long that it’s not something that can be fixed overnight with the current tax dollars that we receive,” he said.
Robertson’s not sure how to go about fixing infrastructure, but said he would look into various possible avenues.
“I don’t think there’s a one-size-fits-all to this,” Robertson said.
Spending was another issue some candidates were passionate about. Some think it has gotten out of control.
Shuck claimed that Lapel has been excessively spending money, sometimes on items that are hardly used. Specifics were not disclosed.
Candidate and current town council member Chad Blake disagreed with Shuck in regards to spending more than is taken in.
“We have more money in the bank now than we did four years ago. We’ve been very wise with our spending.”
Lapel was in the red when he assumed office. By the end of this third year, he said, Lapel had about $470,000 in its account.
Growth and development is also important to Blake. Blake said if the town wants to survive, it needs to grow.
He said Lapel is about 10 years behind other communities in terms of growth and development.
He claimed previous councils hadn’t taken steps to ensure growth would occur.
“Being able to secure the tax base to be able to provide the services to our citizens; all of that get’s funded through growth,” he said.
Everything from parks to public safety is funded through growth, Blake said.
Upgrading local parks was mentioned by Fouse. Fouse, a member of the Lapel Park Board, said upgraded playground equipment is needed among other things.
Fouse said it’s all about giving local children a place to play, others a destination to visit.
Each candidate brings varying qualifications.
Robertson, who owns Robertson Trucking in Lapel believes his business experience is needed.
“I feel like I have a knowledge that I’ve gained over the years that would be beneficial. I can’t say that I’d be a perfect candidate, I don’t think anybody’s the perfect candidate,” he said.
“I just think I have a decent head on my shoulders.”
Blake and Shuck have prior experience; both have served on the council.
Blake has served nearly four years, and Shuck served Lapel for 16 years prior to leaving eight years ago, .
Fouse said he’s invested in the town’s future as he has two young children who live there. He is also a crew leader for Finch Creek Park in Noblesville.