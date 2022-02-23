ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board has voted unanimously to remove Alice Flowers from the Republican primary ballot; she was running for sheriff.
The Election Board made the move Wednesday because Flowers is not a registered voter, as required by state statute.
Her removal from the ballot leaves John Beeman, Anthony Emery and Kim Stigall seeking the GOP nomination for sheriff. The winner will be opposed by Democrat Joey Cole, who is unopposed in the primary.
People supporting Flowers continued to talk during the meeting, ignoring Election Board Chairman Russ Willis stating they were out of order.
Willis, also the county Republican Party chairman, said Flowers canceled her voter registration on Dec. 17, 2020.
He also said Flowers didn’t properly fill out her economic interest form.
Flowers wanted to know who signed the state statute creating the Indiana election law and cited the U.S. Constitution maintaining government is a corporation and wanted to know who the titleholders were.
Willis responded by saying that state law requires a candidate for office to be a registered voter.
“How deep does the corruption go,” Flowers asked.
Ludy Watkins, the Democratic member of the Election Board, said the board was following state law in removing Flowers from the ballot.
The Election Board also voted to remove Katherine Callahan from the GOP primary to be a state convention delegate.
Watkins abstained from voting.
“This is a political thing,” she said. “It involves the party and has no impact on the residents of the county.”
Willis said the Indiana State Republican Party has amended its rules to comply with state law that requires candidates to have voted in two consecutive primary elections of the party you want to represent.
He said Callahan voted in only one Republican Party primary.
Watkins said it was a political office and not a candidacy, but after attorney Jeff Graham researched state law there is a state statute that states running to be a delegate is considered a candidacy.
Callahan said seeking to be a delegate is different from seeking a county office.
“I meet all the requirements,” she said. “I’m a loyal Republican.”
Callahan said Willis has signed waivers for several people to run as Republicans or have been Democrats in the past or never voted in a primary election.
She said she was perplexed why she wouldn’t be considered for the office as a woman and a “great role model”.
“I’m being stopped from making changes in county government,” Callahan said. “People can’t control my vote, and I speak for the people.”
Willis said Callahan didn’t request a waiver to run in the May primary; Callahan said he wouldn’t return telephone calls.
Lindsay Brown noted that the Republican Party’s website didn’t include the change in the provision requiring candidates to vote in two primary elections.
“The change is not posted on the state website,” he said. “Right is right and wrong is wrong.”
Board member Olivia Pratt said the Election Board has to uphold the state law.
The board dismissed the challenge against Democrat Janette Mansfield-Stith for re-election to the Anderson Township Advisory Board.
It was determined there was an error made by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles concerning her change of address.
The board upheld the challenge against Republican Lindsay Washmuth for election to the Lapel Town Council concerning an address change.
Willis said Washmuth will be appointed to a ballot vacancy after the primary election.
