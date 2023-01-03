ANDERSON — A longtime member of the local real estate community has announced she is running for the Republican Party nomination for mayor of Anderson.
Carol Miller, 64, a lifelong resident of Anderson, announced last week that she is seeking her first elective office.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. has already announced he is seeking a third-term as mayor.
Miller becomes the second woman to seek the GOP nomination for Anderson mayor. Joanna Collette sought the nomination in 2019, losing to Rick Gardner in the primary.
The first day to file for the primary election is Wednesday at the Madison County clerk’s office.
Miller said she worked for F.C. Tucker for several years and decided to have another chapter in her life.
“I didn’t think it would be running for a political office,” she said Tuesday. “I’ve come to realize the importance of local elections. I thought about it for over a year.”
Miller said she wants to make the city more pleasing to the eye and would like to see more businesses locate in the downtown area.
“I want to focus on other areas of the city,” she said, “not just the southeast.”
Miller said she is formulating a campaign plan for the May primary.
“I would love to see our elected officials work together in the future,” she said. “I know there is a political divide, but I’m a person who can bring people together.
“I want to work for the betterment of the community.”
She said areas of focus will be reducing the number of blighted properties and updating the city’s aging water system.
Miller said she has held several management positions during her more than 30 years in the real estate industry.
She said her experience has given her the opportunity to put together a great leadership team.
Miller is a graduate of Anderson High School and got a business administration and marketing degree from Anderson University.