ANDERSON — A third rematch is likely to take place for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
Last week, Republican Art Pepelea Jr. filed for the party's nomination, which is probably going to set up a rematch with incumbent Democrat Lance Stephenson.
Stephenson had not filed officially for re-election as of Friday but is expected to declare his intentions before the Feb. 3 filing deadline.
Pepelea won the first contest between the two in the 2011 election by 90 votes.
Stephenson came back in 2015 to win by 40 votes, and in 2019 won by 14 votes.
Pepelea requested a recount in 2019, with the same result after ballots were counted by hand.
Incumbent Republican Todd Naselroad has filed for the party's nomination to seek a second term as mayor of Alexandria.
Naselroad captured the party's nomination in the 2019 primary by defeating Larry L. Savage.
He was elected mayor in the general election by defeating Democrat Penny Stevens.
As of Friday, Naselroad is the only member of either political party to seek the mayoral nomination in the county's third largest community.
The five incumbent members of the Chesterfield Town Council are all seeking re-election in the Democrat Party primary.
Jeri Adams, Amy Hardin, Ed Leonard, Buddy Patterson and Jack Taylor have all filed with the Madison County clerk's office.
Incumbent Republican Deborah Dunham is seeking another term as Chesterfield town clerk.