ANDERSON — The Madison County recorder is responsible for the preservation of documents including deeds, mortgages and land contracts. The recorder is also responsible for verifying documents to prevent fraud.
Susan Odom, a Republican candidate for Madison County recorder, said that in the county, there has been an issue with property fraud.
Currently, Odom works for the county auditor where she has worked to verify deed transfers.
“I discovered that there were several deeds that were not okay,” she said, noting that some people have even come into the auditors’ office saying that they never sold their property.
Upon further investigation, Odom said that the notaries were fraudulent.
“That is something that is supposed to be verified by the recorder’s office,” she said.
Odom feels that county offices need to be proactive in protecting the citizens that reside here, which is one of the reasons she wanted to run for county recorder.
If she were elected, Odom would create a position strictly for property fraud to prevent things like this from happening in the future.
Odom has a deep affinity for property records, as she has dealt with them for the majority of her professional career, both in Brown County and Madison County.
She feels her background in property records gives her an edge against her competitors, including Angela Abel (R), who serves as the current chief deputy recorder of Madison County.
Abel has worked for the county's recorder office for four and a half years, serving as chief deputy recorder for three of those years.
"I have the most experience (and) I do it daily. I have been hands-on, watching how everything works," she said, noting that she works closely with the current recorder, Linda Smith.
The chief deputy recorder is an appointed position, so this will be the first time Abel is campaigning for office.
If elected, Abel, like Odom, wants to prevent property fraud from occurring.
Currently, the recorders office has a free online property fraud service that property owners can opt-in for if they wish.
"My goal is to make the property fraud an opt-out service so that when people have things recorded (at the office), they're automatically signed up unless they chose not to," she said.
Additionally, Abel is seeking election because, after 25 years in customer service, she feels that now is the right time to serve Madison County and its citizens.