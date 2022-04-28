ANDERSON — The Republican Party nomination for the District 25 Indiana Senate seat is pitting a first-time candidate against an incumbent.
Evan McMullen is facing incumbent Mike Gaskill, seeking a second term, in the newly redrawn district that now includes all of Madison County.
Gaskill is running on the accomplishments of the Indiana General Assembly this year, including a business and personal income tax cut and a balanced budget.
“The first year, I purposefully didn’t introduce any bills,” Gaskill said. “I studied the existing bills, took a humble approach and found people that were like-minded.”
Gaskill said if re-elected this year, his focus will be holding the line on spending and a top priority is protecting the state surplus.
Concerning the district, Gaskill said the county’s population is beginning to stabilize and should start to grow.
“I want to make people want to come live in Madison County,” he said. “I want o help keep a positive tax environment to help people and businesses locate in Indiana and the district.”
McMullen said he is the only candidate with a vision for the 25th District in terms of economic development and job growth.
“My opponent hasn’t had a vision for the past four years and doesn’t have one for the next four years,” he said.
“I want Indiana to be prepared for job growth by having an educated work force,” McMullen said.
He said he is a fiscal conservative and wants to place an emphasis on education.
“Charter schools need to have a higher standard (of accountability) when it comes to (spending) funding,” McMullen said. “Parents should have a choice on where to send their children.”
McMullen said teachers need to have more respect because they’re the experts when it comes to teaching children.
Gaskill said his focus in the area of education is that the teaching is relevant.
“In Florida, they just (started requiring) the teaching of financial literacy, which is a valuable life skill,” he said.
Gaskill said Madison County is a very conservative county, and the Republican Party is where conservatives migrate to as a reason for people to vote for him.
“If you want a conservative, that’s my track record.”
McMullen said it will be a difficult primary election because of Gaskill’s name recognition.
“I hope people realize the local party has the best interests for our community,” he said of a recent endorsement. “I’m a team player.”