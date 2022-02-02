ANDERSON — As a 20-year member of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Kim Stigall is hoping to become the county’s top cop.
She is making her first attempt at elective office by seeking the Republican Party nomination and is running against Anthony Emery and John Beeman.
If successful, Stigall would be the first woman elected sheriff.
If elected, Stigall said she would focus on evaluating the needs of the department in terms of facilities, equipment and employees.
“This focus is to ensure we as a team have adequate facilities, are properly equipped and trained, and are compensated fairly to provide the utmost professional service that meets the needs of our community,” she said in announcing her candidacy.
Stigall wants to work to improve the department’s response to the increasing crisis of mental health and drug abuse within the community.
“These issues are ones we cannot just arrest our way out of, instead require the community and all its partners working together to get positive results,” she said.
Stigall said that the Sheriff’s Department currently has only two officers assigned to the Drug Task Force.
“How do you fight the war on drugs with only two officers?”
Stigall said another goal is to reduce crimes against children in Madison County.
“I will work to build our relationships with local educators to improve our involvement with our youth and to make school safety a priority for all districts,” she said.
During an appearance at the Madison County Tea Party, Stigall said there was no research needed before committing to constructing a new jail at a cost of $87 million.
She said Delaware County built a new jail for less than $50 million in a former school building in Muncie.
Stigall has served as a jail officer, patrol deputy, animal care and control officer, fatal crash team investigator and member of the Honor Guard.
