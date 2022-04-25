ANDERSON — Two Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District to face incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz in November.
According to finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Spartz has $1,257,884 in her campaign fund. She has spent no money in 2022 in the uncontested Republican Party primary for the nomination.
Matt Hall has raised $42,446 and spent $28,006 while Jeannine Lee Lake has reported contributions of $3,965, including a $1,000 donation to her own campaign and has spent $795.
Lake has twice run for Congress in the 6th District against Greg Pence, but following the redistricting last year Delaware County was moved into the 5th District.
Hall said if elected he will focus on mental and behavioral health, because post-traumatic stress disorder is an affliction affecting an untold number of people who have had traumatic experiences.
“We need to help them find financial stability,” he said. “The Jobs Act is providing money to Indiana and the state ranks near the bottom when it comes to mental health.”
Hall spoke in favor of raising the minimum wage requirement to $15 because inflation is outpacing the cost of living.
He said providing access to broadband internet services in rural areas is crucial for senior citizens and farmers.
Hall said Spartz campaigned in 2020 in support of expanding broadband access and then voted against the American Rescue Plan legislation.
He served one year on the Lawrence Common Council after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2018.
Hall said he is not concerned about the makeup of the district, stating it has four distinct regions.
“There is a rural area, union members around Kokomo, educators at Ball State and suburbs in Hamilton County,” he said. “I don’t think Republican or Democrat is the challenging part. There is a wedge between the parties and they’re not talking to each other.”
Hall said he wants to help the American people to trust their elected officials in the future.
“Leadership is a way of life,” he said. “You can still be a leader in a lesser position.”
If elected, Hall wants to see broadband internet service expanded to rural areas, work on economic development initiatives and invest in infrastructure in the district.
“I will save my fire for (Spartz),” Lake said when asked about her approach if she wins the primary. “I will stay on the issues in the primary. I believe I’m a good candidate and will promote the ideals of the Democratic Party.”
Lake noted that Phil Sharp, Mike Pence and Joe Donnelly all ran three times before being elected to federal offices.
A former journalist with the Muncie Star, Lake is currently the publisher and editor of The Good News newspaper in Delaware County.
Lake is one of 15 children and her father was a former pastor.
“In 2016 when Donald Trump was elected there was a lot of negative rhetoric about women,” Lake said of her decision to run. “My daughter didn’t feel like the President of the United States liked black people."
Lake said she considers herself a community leader and that it's time to step up.
“I’m a fiscal conservative and socially liberal,” she said of her political views.
Lake said her biggest issues in entering the campaign are the COVID-19 pandemic, health care from the high cost of prescriptions to the lack of affordable care, and common-sense gun laws that also protect the Second Amendment.
Lake said she supports spending to improve the nation’s infrastructure and particularly expanding broadband internet access.
“Unification is vital to our country,” she said of the political factions. “We’re facing tough times now. Elected officials should be doing what is best for the country.”