ANDERSON — Anderson City Councilman Joe Newman has withdrawn his challenge against Donita Thompson appearing on the Democratic Party primary ballot.
Newman withdrew his challenge that Thompson had not voted in two Democratic Party primary elections during a heated Thursday meeting of the Madison County Election Board.
Thompson and Tim Perry are challenging Newman for the party’s nomination to represent the 6th District on the Anderson City Council.
State law requires those running in a party’s primary to have voted for that party in the two most recent primaries.
Voter registration records show Thompson voted Democratic in the 2022 primary and was listed as unknown in the 2016 primary.
Thompson presented evidence of the State Election Board deciding, in a case involving a Republican Party candidate with a similar challenge, that the candidate should remain on the ballot.
She said in 2016 she voted at the UAW Union Hall, and she was one of 149 people primary voters there whose ballot requests were listed as unknown.
“I have no control over what was put in my file,” Thompson said. “You have to make sure the poll workers do the right thing.”
Republican Russ Willis, president of the Election Board, said it was an unfortunate situation that has been going on for years.
“It’s not a good thing that happened.”
Willis said with the county’s new electronic voting system, the problem will not happen in the future.
“We have to go by the voter registration record,” he said. “The exception to the state law is a waiver signed by the party chairman.”
Thompson said during the 2016 primary election that she was working for Democratic Party candidate Lindsay Brown and made sure she voted for him in the election.
“I did what I was supposed to do, voted in two Democrat primaries,” she said.
Willis made a motion to table the decision to review the documents provided by Thompson, which brought an immediate response from Larry McClendon, president of the Madison County branch of the NAACP.
“She proved she voted Democrat,” McClendon said. “The poll worker didn’t check off the party. You shouldn’t have to do research.”
McClendon went on to say that there is a corrupt political system in Madison County that has to be addressed.
John Bostic, who attended the board’s meeting, said Thompson voted in two primary elections, which makes her a legal candidate.
“I don’t want to see nobody denied the right to run for office,” Bostic said.
The Election Board upheld three other challenges, but those removed the candidates from the primary ballot for failing to vote in two primary elections.
Removed from the Democratic Party primary ballot was Amber Eckert-Jones, who was seeking one of three nominations for an at-large seat on the Anderson City Council.
Eckert-Jones voted in only one primary election, in 2016.
Democrat Angie Remington was removed as a candidate for the Alexandria clerk treasurer position.
Remington voted Democratic in 2019 and Republican in 2020.
Republican Ricky Payne was removed as a candidate for Elwood mayor.
Payne voted Republican in 2022, and registration records indicate his 2016 primary ballot was shown as unknown.