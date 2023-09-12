ANDERSON — Brad Chambers stressed economic growth during a stop in Anderson as a kickoff to his gubernatorial campaign.
Chambers resigned as state commercial secretary and head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. last month to seek the Republican Party gubernatorial nomination in the 2024 primary election.
He joined U.S. Senator Mike Braun, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in the race.
“There is enormous potential for our state,” Chambers said Tuesday of his decision to run for governor. “I’ve never been a politician. I’ve never run for political office.
Chambers said the number one job of governor is to grow the state’s economy.
“Coming out of the business sector, I believe I’m uniquely qualified,” he said. “We have a dynamic economy and to grow that economy we need to grow the population in cities and towns all over the state.
“When you grow your population, you’re growing the workforce,” Chambers said. “We have to keep our college kids here. We have 70,000 college students graduating and have to provide an incentive for them to stay in Indiana.”
He said it’s a multiple strategy of growing the population and workforce and becoming more efficient as an economy.
Chambers said the biggest challenge facing Indiana in the next four years is the opportunity to lift people up and give them financial security.
“We have an enormous upside, no limit on the potential growth of our economy,” Chambers said. “But we have to be on economic offense. Every state has challenges, but I’m really focused on growing our economy.”
Concerning legislation that was passed by the Indiana General Assembly including the carrying of a handgun without a license, Chambers said he supports the Second Amendment.
“They passed legislation and you’re a law-abiding citizen, you can own a handgun,” he said. “I’m going to have a forward focus and not a backward focus.”
Crouch has proposed eliminating the state’s income tax, a move that Chambers said would cost the state $8 billion in revenue.
“I’m all for reducing our tax levy,” Chambers said. “We’re very competitive nationally when it comes to overall taxes.
“That’s one tax,” he said. “You have to look at the whole portfolio of taxation. If we drop the income tax and property taxes go up, that’s counterproductive.
“The devil is in the details,” Chambers said.