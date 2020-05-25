ANDERSON — As judicial officers with long-standing court experience, either Jason Childers or Scott Norrick likely will be responsible for conducting courts and monitoring reliance on the Madison County Jail as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
Childers and Norrick are competing for the Republican nomination to fill the Madison County Circuit Court 5 seat vacated by Judge Thomas L. Clem. Whoever wins in the primary will face Democrat Kyle Noone, who is judge of the Elwood City Court and running unopposed.
“We’re always subject to the governor’s order and the Supreme Court’s orders,” said Childers, who has been a judicial officer for seven years and served as a magistrate for two in the county court system. “We still conduct everything on the record. Everything is still recorded.”
Norrick, who has been judge in the Edgewood City court since 2007, said he already is planning for social distancing there and likely would apply a similar plan in the circuit court if elected. He said he also is committed to keeping the docket moving.
“We’re getting way backlogged on these cases because of COVID,” he said.
Childers, who has worked 21 years as a lawyer, said becoming a judge would be the ultimate way of giving back to the community.
“It’s a culmination of the work I’ve done so far as an attorney and as a judicial officer. It just makes sense to make that leap and take on further responsibility and the weight of a full criminal docket,” he said.
Right now, Circuit Court 5 handles a lot of Level 6 felonies, but he would like to expand that to take some of the burden off his colleagues.
“I would like to expand that, if at all possible. I think that would help things along,” he said. “If we redistribute those numbers, I think we’d make the courts more efficient.”
Childers said he also would like to continue Clem’s legacy of working with veterans.
“I think it would be great to work at that and try to expand it,” he said.
Childers said he’s also committed to helping those who come through the court by referring those who need it to the county’s problem-solving courts, which include the Drug Court and the Mental Health Court.
“My goal would be to use Drug Court as a way of putting people that qualify into that program so they can get the help that they need,” he said. “I think any time you can get someone into treatment at the beginning, that would be far better. Hopefully, you get them moving in the right direction.”
Norrick, who has been elected three times to Edgewood’s bench, said he believes he is the man for the job because of his broad experience in law enforcement, which also includes serving as a reserve deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and as a probation officer.
“I’ve done virtually every aspect of law enforcement, so I can see a different picture than judges who just went to law school and worked their way up,” he said.
Norrick, who has practiced law since 2004 and served as pro tem in Clem’s court, said he believes in being thoughtful as he hands down a ruling, whether in a criminal case or one that is civil.
“Making the right ruling is important because it will be less burdensome to the court of appeals,” he said.
One way he would do that, Norrick said, is working with the problem solving courts, the probation department and social service agencies to tackle the opioid and other drug problems that have beset the county. He said he sees expanding partnerships with programs, such as Man 4 Man.
“If they sit still at home and are left to their own devices, they will get in trouble,” he said.
Norrick said he believes the work of a judge affects not only the parties and the community but also their families.
“My perspective is I have been an attorney, and I do CHINS case, and I do divorces. It’s not just the drug offender. It’s the entire family that’s affected,” he said. “I think if I can change this one person, I can change generations of this family to come.”
