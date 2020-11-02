ANDERSON — With approximately 12,000 absentee ballots to process, the Madison County Clerk’s Office has the game plan in place.
Clerk Olivia Pratt said 20 teams, consisting of a member of both the Republican and Democratic parties, will begin opening the absentee ballots at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Madison County Government Center.
Pratt said the two-person teams will begin sorting the absentee ballots by precinct and will start the tabulating process.
The Election Day polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 40 locations around Madison County.
People wanting a ride to the polls can call the Democratic Party headquarters at 765-642-0840, regardless of party.
“Everything is ready to go,” Pratt said Monday.
People waited for up to four hours on Monday, the last day to vote early at the courthouse.
Pratt said the last early in-person ballot was cast at approximately 3 p.m.
Several people said they waited four hours to vote.
With the deadline at noon, voters lined the hallway on the first floor of the courthouse, up the stairs and lined the hallway on the second floor.
Additional voting machines were added at the courthouse with several in the meeting room for the Madison County commissioners and Madison County Council.
Satellite voting centers in Elwood and Pendleton were added for the last week leading up to the election.
Local party officials are expecting between 65% and 70% of Madison County's 91,350 registered voters to cast ballots.
The number of people voting early either by mail or in-person exceeded 22,000.
That is double the number of early ballots cast in 2016 when 4,277 people voted by mail and 5,710 voted in person.
Four years ago, 54,279 ballots were cast, representing a 56.3% turnout of the 97,573 registered voters in Madison County.
