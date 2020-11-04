ALEXANDRIA — The composition of the boards of trustees for Alexandria and Elwood schools will change after the first of the year because of electoral upsets Tuesday.
First-time candidate Carrie B. Rowland ended the day with 1,961 votes, or 66.93% of the vote against two-term Alexandria incumbent Larry K. Oliver II, who walked away with only about one-third — 969 — of the votes in his first contested race in District Four.
Elwood school board incumbent Robert B. Savage, who won 1,406 votes, continues his three decades of service. He will be joined by former board members Stephanie Hoel, who ended the race with 1,487 votes, and newcomer Chad Bock, who made it onto the board with 1,435 votes.
They were victorious over a field that totaled nine at-large candidates, including single-term incumbent Paul “Brent” Kane.
Rowland said she’s ready to join the Alexandria board and tackle the issues of student and staff retention.
“I really was humbled to think these people were waiting to cast their votes for me,” she said. “I know we take it for granted. I know I have, but yesterday was something special.”
Rowland praised Oliver’s service.
“He is a neighbor of mine. He is a community servant, and the result of this election does not change that,” she said.
Oliver said he'll help Rowland make the transition.
“I’m all right with it. I know that Carrie will do great with it,” he said. “We’ve got a good board in place, and between that and the administration, they will move forward with everything we have put in place over the past few years.”
Oliver said he believes voters might not have seen the last of him, especially after the lines that left his supporters waiting between four and eight hours to cast their ballots on Election Day.
“I could actually see myself running for office, possibly county council or county commissioner,” he said. “When you see problems like that, it makes you see what you can do to help.”
Savage did not return a call for comment.
Hoel, who received the most votes in Elwood, said she believes her past experience on the board played well at the poll.
“They know what I stand for, what I represent,” she said.
Bock was surprised by his victory.
“I wasn’t sure how things were going with the number of candidates vying for that position combined with the massive turnout," he said. "I’m really glad people entrust me to take on this role.”
Elwood Superintendent Joe Brown already has reached out to him a couple of times in an effort to help him manage a smooth transition, Bock said.
“I’ve got lots to learn,” he noted.
