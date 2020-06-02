ANDERSON — Workers across precincts in Anderson noted surprisingly large turnouts, but the coronavirus is a concern to some voters like Carla Bingham.
Bingham was disappointed to see some workers not wearing masks at the National Guard precinct, but inspector Lloyd Brown said that masks were optional for workers.
"We've got masks and gloves. I've had nobody ask for them. I've had a couple that have wanted hand sanitizer," Brown said.
At Meadowbrook Baptist Church, voter Grifon McFall said he was not concerned about COVID-19 so he was voting in-person. The self-employed contractor said he has been working throughout the pandemic and voted today to do his part.
"With the division and everything in this country, we really need people who are willing to set political stuff aside and work as a human race," McFall said.
