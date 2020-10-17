ANDERSON — Over the past decade, the majority party on the Madison County Council has swapped twice. Local Democrats hope to regain control in November.
This year, of six candidates seeking at-large seats on the council, only one — Democrat Tom Newman Jr. — has run a countywide election campaign.
Republican incumbent Anthony Emery is serving as the councilman in District 4 and is running for the first time at-large.
Fellow Republican Ben Gale was elected by the GOP precinct committeemen to finish the term of the late Brent Holland.
Incumbent Democrat Lisa Hobbs decided not to seek re-election.
Emery and Gale are joined on the ballot by first-time candidate Mikeal Vaughn while Newman is joined by first-time candidates Treva Bostic and Stephany Mae Finney.
The council establishes county budgets on an annual basis and has oversight concerning all spending by county offices and requests for additional funding.
Budget process
“The budgeting process is largely guided by the state and the Department of Local Government Finance,” Newman said. “Currently the budgeting process starts in June. This may not be enough time for adequate consideration.”
Newman said his past experience as a judge in the county familiar with the budgeting process will enable him to evaluate proposed changes.
Gale said if re-elected, he wants to be more involved in the budgeting process and learn more about the various departments.
“I can make an impact on the budgeting process and get the county in a better financial position,” he said. “I would meet with elected officials and department heads starting in January.”
Gale said instead of trying to adjust the budget to hit a designated number, the council should focus on an accurate budget in terms of necessary spending.
Emery believes the county is moving in the right direction when it comes to establishing a budget.
“As president I worked to try and figure out what we were spending money on,” he said. “There was always extra fluff built in some line items and other lines left short.”
Emery said the county’s budget has been cut to the bare bones in recent years and wants a clearer picture of how the county is spending taxpayer dollars.
Vaughn said from his experience, he believes a lot of the council members don’t know what is in the budget.
“There are issues with the budget,” he said. “There needs to be a better review process.”
Bostic said she will start the budgeting process by knowing where dollars are being spent.
“I would like to take a tour and meet with all the department heads,” she said. “I would like to review the general fund and look at special revenue funds, public safety, debt service and capital projects funds.”
Bostic said she would look at fund balances, financing sources, classifications and salaries of employees.
Finney said if elected she would work to complete a forensic audit of the county’s finances.
“We need to see where the money is being spent,” she said. “We have to stop spending money on out-of-town attorneys and use those funds to make infrastructure improvements.”
Collaboration with commissioners
All the candidates expressed a desire to establish a working relationship with the commissioners.
“This has been a strange year between the commissioners and the Council,” Emery said. “I’m not sure how that divide started, but there seems to be a lot of infighting.
“From the council standpoint, we have reached out several times trying to find solutions to the problems,” he said. “We’re running into dead ends.”
Emery said there have been meetings in which there was an understanding and it then “gets thrown out the window.”
“There will be changes in January,” he said. “It may help getting some new faces in county government to try and repair those relationships.”
Gale said the process of building new relationships and opening lines of communication has to start right after the election.
“I pledge to work with them and to keep our focus on what’s best for the taxpayer,” he said. “In my short time on the council, I’ve seen a lot of wounds from the past that are still there between elected officials. We need to clean the slate and let old wounds die.”
Newman said there should be regular problem solving and communication sessions between the two branches of government on a monthly basis.
“If people listen and appreciate others’ concerns and approaches to problem solving, good results can happen,” he said. “It would be helpful to create a public service environment more dedicated to courtesy, honesty and positive community results.”
Finney said it will take all the elected officials to sit down and look at everything in a positive way.
“There are a lot of personal issues,” she said. “We need to work to move the county forward. I hope the relationship can be improved.”
Vaughn said he will work with all other office holders.
“My loyalty will always be with the taxpayers,” he said. “I will work with everyone to make a better Madison County.”
Bostic said the first step is to make sure everyone knows their role and boundaries of their offices.
“It is important that everyone find ways to form relationships with one another in order to see things from their point of view,” she said. “It’s imperative not to hold grudges with local government officials.”
Jail facility
All the candidates agreed that the need for a feasibility study for the construction of a new jail and financing has been prolonged.
Vaughn said he would encourage a meeting of the council with Sheriff Scott Mellinger and commissioners to start the planning process.
“A new facility has to be addressed,” he said. “We need a new location for the jail.”
Finney also supports a feasibility study for a new jail facility.
“There has to be a new location away from the river,” she said. “The current location is prime real estate for development.”
Bostic also supports a feasibility study, stating the need is pressing but the issue is funding.
“I believe it’s imperative that we don’t put a heavy local income tax on our constituency,” she said. “We must explore other revenues rather than solely depending on local income taxes to pay for a facility.”
Bostic said a new facility must provide treatment opportunities for offenders and utilize the problem solving courts more instead of incarcerating repeat offenders.
Emery said the problem has been delayed and those delays are increasing the potential costs.
“The council told the commissioners we would provide the funding for a study. They just need to act on it,” he said.
Emery said if a dedicated local option income tax was the only option to finance construction he would support it, but added the county has to look at user taxes and user fees.
“Any (tax) increase should go to something we need like the jail,” he said. “Other counties have used an increase in their food and beverage tax. That would mean everyone coming to Madison County would help pay for a jail.”
Gale believes a study is needed because there are questions that need to be answered.
“It’s not attractive to talk about spending a lot of money on a jail,” he said, “but it will cost us a lot more later. We need to see the results of the study.”
Newman said jail overcrowding has been a problem for a long time and it became worse when the county was required to house Level 6 felons.
“The upkeep and maintenance of the existing facility are very costly,” he said. “If another federal lawsuit was pursued, it may end up costing more than a new jail.”
Newman said some have advocated constructing a jail to house 500 to 600 inmates and renting space to other counties or the state to pay off the facility.
“Vigo County is building a 496-bed facility that could be expanded,” he said. “If we have to spend it, let’s be as smart as possible.”
Why you should be elected?
Bostic said if elected, she would bring new ideas to the agenda for consideration and development.
“I believe it’s important to focus on the retention of the next generation,” she said. “Residents are seeking elected officials to deal with fiscal challenges and address balancing the budget and addressing the needs and wants of the community.”
Gale said his goal is to make government operations more efficient.
“In my short term on the council I have demonstrated that I can work with others,” he said.
Emery said his past record, including two years as president of the council, shows he is a fiscal conservative.
“I try to keep spending under control and use a common-sense approach,” he said.
Newman points to his past performance as a public servant.
“I insist on government transparency,” he said. “The citizens have a right to know how decisions are being made, especially when dealing with their tax dollars.”
Finney said she is running to increase transparency and accountability for local residents.
“There is a lack of transparency,” she said. “We need new, fresh blood. I’m a concerned citizen and want to get people a voice.”
Vaughn is running on the promise of fiscal responsibility in government.
“I will bring a fresh perspective,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.