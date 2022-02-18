PENDLETON — Two candidates seeking seats on the Madison County Council want to bring more transparency to the creation of annual budgets.
Republicans Bethany Keller and Jodi Norrick addressed the Madison County Tea Party meeting Thursday in Pendleton.
Keller is running against incumbent Jerry Alexander in District 1 and Norrick is running against former councilman Pete Heuer in District 3 in the May 3 primary.
Keller said she has been attending council meetings for approximately one year and noticed most people at the meetings were county employees.
“A few things I noticed was, it was hard to find out what is going on and can be hard to follow,” she said. “There needs to be more transparency and openness with the public.”
Keller wants to see meeting agendas posted further in advance and the opportunity for public comment during the council meetings.
“Perception is the reality,” she said. “There needs to be transparency and accountability to hold all department heads responsible for their budgets.”
Keller asked how expenditures approved by the council serve and benefit taxpayers.
Norrick has served on the Edgewood Town Council for 19 years and was concerned about the transfer of funds in departmental budgets at the start of the year.
“Edgewood does transfers at the end of the year,” she said. “There needs to be a change in how county budgets are created.”
Norrick suggested that each of the seven members of the Madison County Council be assigned departments to monitor budget matters.
She said Madison County has $8 million more to spend annually than Delaware County.
“There has to be someplace money is going that doesn’t benefit taxpayers,” Norrick said.
She said there has to be a closer look at how county government is spending money.
“Where can we make cuts?” Norrick said. “Maybe we don’t need all the county employees.”
The council is supposed to act as a check on county spending, she said.
“The council needs to be accountable for the budget and spending,” Norrick said.
She also said members of the current council don’t want public comments at the meetings.
“There is no policy for public comment,” Norrick said. “The council has to be fiscally responsible and open with the public on spending.”
Republican Susan Odom is running for the party’s nomination for recorder against Angie Abel.
She said the most valuable asset for an individual is their home and property.
Odom said the recorder should be able to read a legal description of property to know where a parcel is located.
“The property fraud across the country is huge,” she said. “The recorder needs to check all transfers and look at the process from start to finish.”
Odom said if a person can’t read a legal description of property, that person shouldn’t be in charge of the office.
“We’re here to protect citizens of the community,” she said. “I want to send a message we’re watching for property fraud and there are checks and balances in the recorder’s office.”
