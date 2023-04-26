ANDERSON — Two longtime Democrats serving on the Anderson City Council are facing challengers for their respective district nominations.
Joe Newman is being opposed in the May 2 primary by Tim Perry and Donita Thompson in District 6, while Ollie Dixon is being challenged by Norman Anderson in District 4.
Newman is seeking a fourth term and Dixon is seeking an eighth term on the council.
Four years ago, Newman turned back primary challenges from Ben Orcutt and Ray Walker by receiving 54% of the vote.
“I’m running for the council to help clean up Anderson — the trash, abandoned houses — and repair the sidewalks,” Newman said.
He said the role of the council is to work on adopting the annual city budget and that several ordinances need to be updated.
“It’s important we work with the administration to make Anderson grow,” Newman said.
He said people should vote for him because of his ability to get things done.
“I also communicate with people,” Newman said. “I always get back in touch with people with an answer.”
Perry, a local businessman, said he decided to run for the city council to make the city stronger.
“I believe the council should have a little more participation in the budget process and how the city is run,” he said. “I want to bring fresh ideas.”
Perry said people should vote for him because of the work he has done in restoring the near west side of the city with rehabilitated housing.
“I’m not an unknown,” he said. “People should look at what I’ve done in terms of quality housing and bringing businesses to the area.”
Thompson said she decided to run for the council because she has concerns about things that are taking place in Anderson.
“I started attending meetings and tried to figure out what was going on and to become more involved,” she said.
Thompson said she believes the role of the council as is as a legislative body of the city, and she wants to work in conjunction with the city administration.
“I have several goals to improve communication with citizens and people to have a positive outlook on the city,” she said. “Give people a voice in the decision-making process.”
Thompson said people should vote for her because she will be dedicated to serving on the council.
“I have high integrity and want to do what’s best for the citizens of the community,” she said.
The winner will run against Republican Marquest Higgins in November. Higgins is unopposed in the primary election.
4TH DISTRICT
In the 2019 primary, Dixon received 51% of the vote in defeating Anderson and Lee Chamberlain.
There is no candidate filed on the Republican Party ticket for the District 4 position.
“I’m running because there is a lot of work that needs to be done,” Dixon said. “With my experience and time on the council, I can be a great help.”
He said the role of the council is to watch over the city's budget and to assist in bringing jobs to Anderson.
“I’m here to serve the people,” Dixon said. “I help people year-round. I put more back into the community than my annual salary on the council.”
He said people should vote for him because of his experience on the council.
“My record speaks for itself,” he said.
Several calls to Anderson seeking comment went unreturned.