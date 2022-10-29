ANDERSON — Candidates seeking positions on the Madison County Council would like to see better communication and a tighter watch on spending.
Four of the seven seats on the council are up for election on Nov. 8 with incumbents Rob Steele, Diana Likens and Fred Reese all seeking another term.
The race in District 1 will see a new council member elected after Republican Jerry Alexander was defeated in the primary election.
The county council serves as the fiscal management arm of county government.
DISTRICT 1
Two first-time candidates are seeking to represent the council district that covers most of northern Madison County.
Republican Bethany Keller defeated incumbent Alexander in the primary election and is running against Democrat Dawn Johnsen.
Johnsen is a teacher with the Alexandria school system and wants the council to be more accountable to the public.
“I want to work for the citizens,” she said. “Right now the council is not responsive to people. The agendas should be published well in advance of the meetings.”
Johnsen said the council should accept public comment when there are new money requests from departments instead of before the presentations are made.
Johnsen said she would also like to see council meetings around the county and not just in Anderson so that more people could become involved.
Concerning the county’s budget process, Johnsen said the council should form partnerships with various elected officials and department heads.
“Each council member should understand the needs,” she said. “We don’t have unlimited funds.”
Johnsen said voters should cast a vote for her because of her past experience working with government budgets.
She also noted that currently, six of the seven council members are Republicans.
“That doesn’t serve the needs of the people well,” Johnsen said.
Keller agreed that council agendas should be made public in advance of the meetings and on the county’s website.
“That will allow people to decide if they want to attend the meetings in person or watch on Zoom,” she said. “That’s important for young people who may need to find child care.”
Keller also said the council should take public comment during all phases of considering new money requests.
“There needs to be more public involvement,” she said.
Concerning the tight fiscal situation facing the county, Keller said offices should be held accountable for how money is being spent.
“When the budget is set for the year the tax dollars should be spent in ways that benefit the taxpayers,” she said.
Keller said she wants to be an advocate on the council for the average taxpayer.
“I’m just an average taxpayer,” she said. “I would bring a different perspective and be an advocate for the taxpayer.”
DISTRICT 2
Republican Diana Likens was selected to complete the term of Steve Sumner in 2021 and is being opposed by Democrat Tim Perry, a first-time candidate.
“I would like to have each council member have several departments with whom we specifically work,” Likens said of a potential change in council procedures. “We need to communicate with every department, but perhaps the council should have a liaison to several departments.”
Likens would also like to have town hall meetings in each of the four districts to gather input from taxpayers.
Concerning the 2023 budget, with a surplus of $500,000 in the general fund, Likens said because of costs beyond the council’s control, methods of reducing spending must be implemented.
“We have made distinct cuts where possible,” she said. “One example to reduce spending would be to extend the life of certain assets or deferring maintenance when possible.”
Likens said her goals are to help create and maintain a fiscally sound budget to help departments run effectively while managing money responsibly.
“We need to boost infrastructure and broadband services to facilitate growth,” she said.
Perry said he would like to see more cooperation between the council and the county commissioners.
“We should be on the same team,” he said. “Right now there is a lot of confusion and waste of money.”
Perry said there is a duplication of spending in several areas and indicated the federal American Rescue Plan funds can offset some of the funding shortfall.
“The constant in-infighting is causing a lot of wasteful spending,” he said. “The ARP funds can help create a sustainable budget.”
Perry said people should vote for him because of his track record as a local business owner in Anderson.
“I have a vision and want to work with the private sector to make Madison County better,” he said.
DISTRICT 3
Incumbent Democrat Fred Reese is seeking a third term and is being challenged by Republican Jodi Norrick, a current member of the Edgewood Town Council.
Reese said in the past, a council member was assigned to work with the different county departments. He said that is a procedure that should be adopted again.
“The council person could (connect) with the department during the year on the budget and we should start the budget process earlier in the year,” he said.
Reese would also like to see limits on the transfer of funds in departmental budgets.
“The budget is ballooning,” he said. “I would like to see bi-monthly meetings with the commissioners and the departments with the top budgets. We can better track what is being spent.”
Reese said the county’s fiscal picture is not as bleak as some are portraying it because the Rainy Day fund is at its highest level ever.
“Years ago, we looked at each job opening,” he said. “I would also like to stop giving raises during the year.”
Reese said he favors giving employees a bonus on an annual basis instead of a pay raise.
“We should look at the available funds at the end of the year and distribute those funds equally, almost like profit sharing,” he said.
Reese said during his eight years on the council, he has been able to work with the Republican majority.
“I believe they respect me; they don’t always listen to what I’m saying,” he said. “I want to bridge the gap and communicate with the other council members.”
Norrick said she would like to see more public input during council meetings.
“The public has a right to be heard,” she said. “We don’t allow the public to ask questions on spending. Right now I think the council is just saying the public is being heard.”
Norrick agreed that each council member should have a specific department to work with during the year when it comes to preparing budgets.
“We need a long-term plan for the issues that need to be fixed and to cut wasteful spending,” she said.
Norrick would like to see an insurance committee created to include officials and employees in an effort to reduce the costs.
“We should talk to the city of Anderson which has a similar insurance plan,” she said. “Put aside party politics and see what the city is doing.”
Norrick said if elected she will work hard for the people of Madison County.
“I have no agenda except how we’re spending tax dollars,” she said.
DISTRICT 4
Former Anderson firefighter Jerry Burmeister is opposing Republican Rob Steele, who was appointed to complete the term of Anthony Emery.
Steele has previously served two terms each on the Lapel Town Council and the Frankton/Lapel school board.
Steele said he would like to see better communication with the Madison County Commissioners in the future.
“I attend the commissioners’ meetings remotely or watch the video to learn what is being discussed,” he said. “Working closer with the commissioners would be beneficial.”
Steele said he would also like to see a committee established to work on the county’s health insurance program.
Concerning the county’s fiscal picture, he said last year the council thought there was a buffer which allowed funding for some projects.
“We might have opened the gates a little early,” he said. “We need to do a better job of finding money in the budgets before approving new funding requests.”
Steele said the county has more needs than available funding and the council has to decide what’s important when providing services to taxpayers.
He said voters should consider him because of his goal of protecting county finances.
“I want to manage the county’s finances in a very logical and detailed way,” Steele said.
Burmeister said if elected, he wants to work with the other elected officials.
“The biggest thing is people on the council need to work together,” Burmeister said. “No bickering — just roll up our sleeves and get the job done.”
He said members of the public should be allowed to comment throughout the council meetings.
Concerning the county’s fiscal picture, Burmeister said the county should look for new ways to generate more revenues by rebuilding the tax base.
“As a team, we need to take a hard look at the budget and look for places we can time,” he said. “Look at moving money to where it’s needed.”
Burmeister said as a member of the council, he would look at Central Dispatch, which is dealing with a high turnover rate among employees.
“I have experience working with budgets as a member of the fire department,” he said. “I have owned a business for 21 years.
“You can’t spend money you don’t have,” Burmeister added. “I want to get along with everyone and get the work done.”