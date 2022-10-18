ANDERSON— Private information falling into the wrong hands, for some, can be catastrophic. Preventing those problems is a duty of a county recorder. “The idea is to ‘sterilize’ the information, make sure that birthdates, Social Security numbers are not on (any public record that) …
anyone can go and get a copy of,” said Barbara Joy, the Democrat running for Madison County recorder in November. Preservation of records for researchers, attorneys and others also are a recorder’s responsibility, said Joy’s Republican opponent, Angie Abel.
Both candidates said they want to provide excellent customer service but proposed different approaches. Joy said bringing the office to the people, especially those in the farther reaches of the county, is a top priority.
“You go up by Pendleton one day, by Alex (Alexandria), at least one week a month. All we have to do is (announce it) in a newspaper, post it at the library … and then set it up where people can come there,” she said. “COVID’s taught us to be portable.”
Those intimidated by government, those without transportation, the elderly and others are among her target audience.While her idea might have to wait for funding, she said she’d check the present budget for funds.
Joy has been the secretary for the Anderson city clerk and liaison for the clerk, court and council for 11 years. She’s observed frequent staff turnover that to her meant something was wrong. Using her experience as a human resources representative, she wants to investigate and hopefully solve any problem
Removing the lock from the office door, she said, would be among her first orders of business if elected. She said the office works for the people and should be accessible to them.
Abel, who is chief deputy under Recorder Linda Smith, said preserving records is one of her top priorities. She wants to continue the indexing of legal documents from the early 1800s to today to make them more accessible. She hopes to have the project completed within the next four years.
Educating the public about what a recorder does is another priority.
Each believes her personal and professional qualities best suits her for the job.
Experience in the recorder’s office is important for a recorder, Abel said. For the past five years, she has served as chief deputy recorder. Before that, she worked in a bank for nearly 20 years.
Joy said that for 25 years, she was vice president of the HR department and part owner of Carter Express and Astro Enterprises. In that time, she dealt with budgets and staffing.